Video: Kecia Lewis Takes Final Bow in HELL'S KITCHEN on Broadway

Kecia Lewis played her final performance in Hell's Kitchen on Broadway over the weekend, celebrating the end of her Tony-winning run in the hit musical.

Lewis, who originated the role of 'Miss Liza Jane' and swept nearly every major theatre award for it, including the Tony, Grammy, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards, will departs after over a year.

Grammy-winning gospel icon Yolanda Adams now takes over the role full time, after alternating with Lewis for the past few weeks.

The musical, featuring a book by Kristoffer Diaz, direction by Michael Greif, and choreography by Camille A. Brown, reimagines Keys’s songs and life experiences through the story of Ali, a fiery 17-year-old growing up in Manhattan Plaza. The show won the 2025 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album and continues to draw packed houses at the Shubert Theatre.