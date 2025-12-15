The December 17 performance of Classic Stage Company's The Baker’s Wife will be recorded by the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts for the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive.

The Baker’s Wife features a book by Tony Award winner Joseph Stein, music & lyrics by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Stephen Schwartz, based on the film La Femme du Boulanger by Marcel Pagnol, adapted from Jean le Bleu by Jean Giono, choreography by Stephanie Klemons, and direction by Gordon Greenberg (The Heart of Rock and Roll).

The Baker’s Wife is a legendary musical written in 1976 that has never received a full-scale production in New York City. The Baker’s Wife is now playing for a limited engagement through December 21, 2025 at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater. Read reviews for the production HERE!

The Baker’s Wife stars Golden Globe winner Scott Bakula as Aimable Castagnet and Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose as Geneviève, with Wendi Bergamini, Savannah Lee Birdsong, Arnie Burton, Tony Award nominee Robert Cuccioli, Alma Cuervo, Bill English, Zachary Freier-Harrison, Samantha Gershman, Nathan Lee Graham, Tony Award nominee Judy Kuhn, Sally Murphy, Manu Narayan, Mason Olshavsky, Kevin William Paul, Will Roland, Steve Rosen and Hailey Thomas.

In a quiet French village, a baker and his wife bring fresh bread…and fresh gossip. But when temptation stirs and hearts wander, the whole town gets caught up in a swirl of romance, mischief, and melody. The Baker’s Wife brings Stephen Schwartz’s soaring score, including the iconic “Meadowlark,” to life in its full-scale production in New York City. Sweet, surprising, and full of heart, this long-awaited production celebrates love in all its perfectly imperfect recipes.

The creative team for The Baker’s Wife includes Charlie Alterman (Music Direction), Jason Sherwood (Set Design), Catherine Zuber (Costume Design), Bradley King (Lighting Design), Jason Crystal (Sound Design), Casting by The Telsey Office (Craig Burns, CSA), and Production Management by Libby JVera / LJPM. Jason Weixelman serves as Production Stage Manager.

The production will be accessible to view at the Library to any theater professional, student, or researcher. Nearly all available recordings are listed in the NYPL’s Research Catalog. The archive currently holds over 4,000 recordings of live theatrical performances and over 3,000 other titles.

Since 1970, the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive (TOFT) has preserved live theatrical productions and documented the creative contributions of distinguished artists and legendary figures of the theatre. With the consent and cooperation of the theatrical unions and each production's artistic collaborators, TOFT produces video recordings of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional theatre productions, as well as dialogues between notable theatre personalities. Learn more about how to access the archive.