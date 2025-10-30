Photos: Ellie Roddy, Claire Marshall, and More in the National Tour of CHICAGO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The National Tour of Chicago The Musical has released a first look at all new photos from the production. Check out the photos below!

The 2025-26 touring cast of Chicago features Ellie Roddy in her return to the cellblock as Roxie Hart, Claire Marshall making her debut as Velma Kelly along with Max Cervantes as Billy Flynn, Marc Christopher as Amos Hart, Illeana “illy” Kirven returning as Matron “Mama” Morton and J. Clanton as Mary Sunshine.

The cast also includes Tim Canali, Genevieve Hall, Jared Houde, Jaiden Jones, Amy Knips, Lacey Kohn, Helena Laing, Michael Mottram, Chandler James Pettus, Jake Siffert, Anna Speer, Nick Traficante, and returning cast members Terryn Cuozzo, Josh England, Serena Kozusko, Ryan McInnes and Angelliz M. Rosado Ramos.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago remains the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history—and it shows no sign of slowing down.

This tour is directed by David Hyslop with choreography by Gregory Butler based on the original direction by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and original choreography by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking. Chicago features scenic design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer, Supervising Music Director Robert Billig and casting by ARC.

The Chicago tour is conducted by Andy Chen. The stage management team is led by Sofia Rose Itskovich and Elspeth Bustard. The company management team is led by Marc Ciemiewicz and Jess Fernando.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago tells the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her lover and transforms her crime into a sensational media frenzy—with the help of Chicago’s slickest lawyer, Billy Flynn.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel