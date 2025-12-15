ART Broadway Revival Recoups Investment

The producers of the first-ever Broadway revival of Yasmina Reza’s Tony Award-winning play ART, have announced that the production has reached recoupment.

ART's producing team has also announced that the play raised a total of $188,905 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids during its Red Bucket Fall Fundraising Campaign.

ART stars Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Bobby Cannavale (“The Watcher,” The Motherf**ker with the Hat), Tony Award winner and Emmy Award winner James Corden (“The Late Late Show with James Corden,” One Man, Two Guvnors) and Tony Award winner and Emmy Award winner Neil Patrick Harris (“How I Met Your Mother,” Hedwig and the Angry Inch).

Standbys for the production include Michael Oberholtzer, Howard W. Overshown and Harry Smith. The design team includes David Rockwell (Set Design), Linda Cho (Costume Design), Jen Schriever (Lighting Design), Mikaal Sulaiman (Sound Design) and Kid Harpoon (Original Music). 101 Productions, Ltd serves as Executive Producer and General Management/Christopher Taggart with casting by Jim Carnahan.

ART officially opened Tuesday, September 16, 2025 at Broadway’s Music Box Theatre (239 West 45th Street) and the strictly limited engagement must end as scheduled on Sunday, December 21, 2025.

Three longtime friends. One ridiculously expensive painting. Is it art, or is it just the world’s priciest inside joke? What begins as a polite debate over aesthetics and taste devolves into a clash of egos and resentments. Can their friendship survive, or will one of them finally draw the line? It’s just 100 minutes of minimalist art, maximalist laughs, and a moving look at what we really see and forgive in the people we love.