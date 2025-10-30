Video: Take a Closer Look at Glinda's Headquarters in New WICKED: FOR GOOD Promo

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

A new promo video for Wicked: For Good is taking a closer look at Glinda's Emerald City headquarters, as seen in the new movie. "Glinda's headquarters are just such a physical manifestation of who she has become, actress Ariana Grande explains in the video.

"My favorite part would be her closet because it's her quiet place where she gets to keep little pieces of her that feel like the real Galinda can still exist." Watch the video to see the fabulous space. A virtual tour of the location is also available on the official Wicked website here.

Get tickets to see Wicked: For Good in theaters and check out first reactions for the new movie here.

Wicked: For Good picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

Wicked: For Good is based on Act Two of the musical stage play with music and lyrics by composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, from the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire.