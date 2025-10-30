SHE PERSISTED THE MUSICAL JR. Licensing Rights Now Available

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) has announced the licensing availability of She Persisted The Musical JR.

Adapted from the best-selling book She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World written by political icon Chelsea Clinton, illustrated by Alexandra Boiger and published by Philomel Books, this 60-minute Broadway Junior® version of the show takes audiences on a journey through time to showcase some of the phenomenal women who changed the course of American history forever. With a book and lyrics by Adam Tobin and music by Deborah Wicks La Puma, She Persisted JR. motivates young actors and audiences alike to stand up for what they believe in.

Deborah Wicks La Puma said, "I am so proud to have She Persisted JR. now available for young performers to step into the stories of these historic and amazing American Women! Their persistence in the face of adversity is a universal message that can bring strength, joy and hope to boys and girls across the country."

“The characters in She Persisted JR. -- famous women and everyday kids -- demonstrate the many tools we can use for managing challenges, from finding alternate solutions to embracing our own strengths. We are thrilled that kids across the country can experience these ideas and have a ton of fun in the process,” added Adam Tobin.

Fourth-grader Naomi's field trip to the National Museum of Women in History turns into a time travel adventure where she encounters inspirational women who have overcome barriers and made waves throughout American history. From astronauts to athletes and more, She Persisted JR. features American trailblazers Harriet Tubman, Virginia Apgar, Ruby Bridges, Sally Ride, Florence Griffith Joyner, and Sonia Sotomayor.

“She Persisted JR. is a celebration of courage, resilience, and the unstoppable spirit of women who change the world,” said Drew Cohen, President and CEO of Music Theatre International. “We can’t wait to see how the show inspires young performers and audience members of all ages everywhere.”

She Persisted JR. was adapted for performance by students under the supervision of Timothy Allen McDonald of iTheatrics. Excerpts from the show were performed at the 2025 Junior Theatre Festival.

Licensing information about She Persisted JR. can be found here.