Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hear them roar! An extraordinary group of women (an some men too) celebrated opening night of Liberation on Broadway earlier this week. The new play by Tony Award nominee Bess Wohl, and directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White, is now running at the James Earl Jones Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there to celebrate the big night.

"As a woman, as a black female director, it feels like a gift. It feels like necessary work," White told BroadwayWorld on opening night. "And it's just been a good time! I feel like I'm cheating every day I'm working on this because we have such an incredible team of actors and designers and every day working on it, you just felt like you were with family."

"I think this play is about community and courage, and I hope that they come together in community with other people," added Wohl. "You put away your phone and you have an experience of being with other people and hopefully leaving with a little more courage, little more bravery, a little spark. That's what I'm trying to give people with this play."

The cast features Tony Award nominee Betsy Aidem as Margie, Audrey Corsa as Dora, Kayla Davion as Joanne, Susannah Flood as Lizzie, Kristolyn Lloyd as Celeste, Irene Sofia Lucio as Isidora, Charlie Thurston as Bill, and Adina Verson as Susan. Understudies are Britt Faulkner, Leeanne Hutchison, Matt E. Russell, and Kedren Spencer.

Watch in this video as we take you inside opening night with the full company and read the reviews for Liberation here.