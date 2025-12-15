Hotel May Open in Place of a Casino at 1515 Broadway

After the bid to open a casino in Times Square was denied following a vote in September, 1515 Broadway may still be seeing a new venture. The office space, located above the Minskoff Theatre, will now be converted into a high-rise hotel, Forbes reports.

SL Green Realty, who first proposed the Times Square casino alongside Caesars Entertainment in 2022, is now working to bring a hotel to the location, which is set to feature 992 hotel rooms, as well as a “SUMMIT” observation desk and a potential virtual reality theme park experience.

However, this poses an issue to the attached Minskoff Theatre, as the owners of the hotel will control the rights to all windows showing The Lion King advertisements. SL Green’s executive vice president of retail and opportunistic investments, Brett Herschenfeld, noted that the plan is to "wrap the windows overlooking Times Square with a digital billboard."

“All I have to do is reprogram the screens, and we have the best signage at the center of the bowtie,” Herschenfeld said.

It is unclear at this time whether or not any further changes will be made to the theatre.

