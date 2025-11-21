 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 21, 2025- WICKED: FOR GOOD Hits Theaters and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 21, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Nov. 21, 2025
Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 21, 2025- WICKED: FOR GOOD Hits Theaters and More Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 21, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! It's time to get caught up with the latest buzz from the Great White Way and beyond. Today's headlines include the Tony Awards Administration Committee’s first eligibility meeting for the 2025-2026 season, gospel legend Yolanda Adams joining Hell’s Kitchen, and Danny Strong revealing how he revamped the book for CHESS's Broadway revival. Plus, don’t miss showstopping performances and big interviews with Cynthia Erivo in a powerful new Wicked: For Good clip, Jonathan Bailey and Kit Buchan chatting Two Strangers on Late Night, and a new musical moment from Paddington The Musical. As always, we’ve got your fill of hot photo coverage, industry updates, and exclusive Broadway insight to start your day. Let’s dive in!

The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 21, 2025- WICKED: FOR GOOD Hits Theaters and More Image
Tony Awards Administration Committee Meets to Determine Eligibility for '25-26 Season

The Tony Awards Administration Committee met to confirm the eligibility status of nine Broadway productions for the 2025-2026 season. This was the first time this season that the Tony Awards Administration Committee met.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 21, 2025- WICKED: FOR GOOD Hits Theaters and More Image
Video: Yolanda Adams Says HELL'S KITCHEN Broadway Debut is a 'Bucket List' Moment

Grammy-winning gospel icon Yolanda Adams is heading to Broadway! The four-time Grammy Award winner will step into the role of Miss Liza Jane in Hell’s Kitchen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge sat down with Yolanda to discuss her Broadway debut.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 21, 2025- WICKED: FOR GOOD Hits Theaters and More Image
Notes on a Script: Danny Strong on Making the Book to CHESS Work

What went in to making the book to Chess 'work'? The Chess revival's book writer Danny Strong shared his process into rewriting the book to the musical, now playing on Broadway.

BroadwayWorld Games Center

 
Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 21, 2025- WICKED: FOR GOOD Hits Theaters and More Image Video: Cynthia Erivo Performs 'No Good Deed' in New WICKED: FOR GOOD Clip
by Josh Sharpe
In a new clip from Wicked: For Good, Cynthia Erivo can be seen performing Elphaba's iconic number 'No Good Deed' at her Kiamo Ko hideout, surrounded by flaming lanterns and flying monkeys. Watch the stirring moment now! . (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 21, 2025- WICKED: FOR GOOD Hits Theaters and More Image Video: Jonathan Bailey and Kit Buchan Talk WICKED, Broadway Debut of TWO STRANGERS on SETH MEYERS
by Josh Sharpe
On Wednesday, Jonathan Bailey stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers, alongside his childhood best friend and playwright Kit Buchan, whose show Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) opens on Broadway on Thursday. Check out the interview now.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 21, 2025- WICKED: FOR GOOD Hits Theaters and More Image Video: Listen to "Rhythm of London' From PADDINGTON THE MUSICAL Cast Recording
by Stephi Wild
With PADDINGTON The Musical now in previews at the Savoy Theatre, get a look at a new behind-the-scenes extract, featuring a brand-new song from the musical, 'Rhythm of London.'  Watch the video here!. (more...)

Video: Cynthia Erivo Blind Ranks Her WICKED Songs on THE TONIGHT SHOW
by Josh Sharpe
Cynthia Erivo recently visited The Tonight Show, where she blind ranked her songs in the two Wicked movies. Watch the full interview to hear her discuss the film, her new book 'Simply More,' and a meme that recently went viral at a Wicked premiere event. . (more...)

Video: Kristin Chenoweth Reflects on Playing Jackie Siegel in THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES
by Josh Sharpe
Tony Award-winner Kristin Chenoweth is back on Broadway in the new musical The Queen of Versailles. She stars as real-life socialite Jacqueline “Jackie” Siegel in the show, and recently stopped by CBS Mornings to talk all about it. Watch the interview now. . (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 21, 2025- WICKED: FOR GOOD Hits Theaters and More Image Photos: Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty in TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)
by Stephi Wild
Ahead of its official opening night, we have your first look at Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). Check out the photos of the cast in action here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 21, 2025- WICKED: FOR GOOD Hits Theaters and More Image Photos: Meg Donnelly, Christian Douglas, and More in MOULIN ROUGE!
by Stephi Wild
All new photos have been released of the current Broadway cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, now starring Meg Donnelly as Satine, Christian Douglas as Christopher, Robert Petkoff as Harold Zidler and more! Check out the photos here.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 21, 2025- WICKED: FOR GOOD Hits Theaters and More Image Photos: ZOMBIES Co-Stars Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly Reunite at MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
by Bruce Glikas
Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly, who have starred alongside each other in the Zombies franchise, reunited backstage at Moulin Rouge! The Musical, where Donnelly is currently starring as Satine.. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
BroadwayWorld Classifieds 11/20/2025; Jobs In Talent Management, Crew & More
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 11/20/2025 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
ShowTown Theatricals Reveals New General Management Hires
by A.A. Cristi
ShowTown Theatricals has announced four new hires within its New York general management office: General Managers Megan Curren and Amanda Feldman and Associate General Managers Miguel Ortiz and Siani Woods.. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
WICKED: FOR GOOD Dorothy Actress Revealed: Learn More About the Screen Newcomer
by Josh Sharpe
After many months of speculation, it has officially been revealed who dons the iconic gingham dress in Wicked: For Good. Find out who plays the character of Dorothy Gale in the new movie here!. (more...)
Jonathan Groff To Depart JUST IN TIME In March 2026; New Block of Tickets On Sale
by A.A. Cristi
Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff will play his final performance in Just in Time on Sunday, March 29, 2026, at Circle in the Square Theatre. A new block of tickets is now available through March 29.. (more...)
Shaina Taub to Take Leave of Absence From RAGTIME; Opens Up About Miscarriages
by Michael Major
Shaina Taub has revealed that she will be taking a leave of absence from Ragtime. She took to Instagram to share that she is taking a physical and mental break after experiencing miscarriages.. (more...)
Jamie Lloyd’s WAITING FOR GODOT Recoups Broadway Investment
by Stephi Wild
Jamie Lloyd’s Broadway production of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot, starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, has recouped its initial investment of $7.5 million in just eight weeks.. (more...)
Meet the Cast of MARJORIE PRIME, Now Playing on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Second Stage Theater's production of Jordan Harrison’s Marjorie Prime begins previews tonight, November 20, on Broadway, directed by Tony Award Nominee and Obie Award-winner Anne Kauffman. Meet the cast of Marjorie Prime here!. (more...)
Senate Democrats Investigate Kennedy Center Discounts For Trump Allies
by Joshua Wright
After new leadership of the iconic arts venue took over, they are stating that Trump and the center's president, Richard Grenell, are giving steep discounts to political allies and mishandling funds for the institution.. (more...)
Exclusive: Read an Excerpt from Cynthia Erivo's New Book, SIMPLY MORE
by Nicole Rosky
Cynthia Erivo isn't just on the big screen this holiday season. The Wicked star's new book, Simply More: A Book for Anyone Who Has Been Told They're Too Much, is now available from the Flatiron Books imprint of Macmillan Publishers. BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive excerpt from the new book!. (more...)
Broadway Ad Campaigns For SUNSET BLVD., DEATH BECOMES HER, and More Receive Clio Entertainment Awards
by Stephi Wild
Several Broadway agencies and companies were honored by the 2025 Clio Entertainment Awards, which recognize 'excellence in marketing and communications' across the entertainment industry.. (more...)

Listen Up



See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Who can say if I've been changed for the better?
But, because I knew you...
I have been changed for good."

- Wicked

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Videos