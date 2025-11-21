Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 21, 2025- WICKED: FOR GOOD Hits Theaters and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 21, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! It's time to get caught up with the latest buzz from the Great White Way and beyond. Today's headlines include the Tony Awards Administration Committee’s first eligibility meeting for the 2025-2026 season, gospel legend Yolanda Adams joining Hell’s Kitchen, and Danny Strong revealing how he revamped the book for CHESS's Broadway revival. Plus, don’t miss showstopping performances and big interviews with Cynthia Erivo in a powerful new Wicked: For Good clip, Jonathan Bailey and Kit Buchan chatting Two Strangers on Late Night, and a new musical moment from Paddington The Musical. As always, we’ve got your fill of hot photo coverage, industry updates, and exclusive Broadway insight to start your day. Let’s dive in!
Tony Awards Administration Committee Meets to Determine Eligibility for '25-26 Season
The Tony Awards Administration Committee met to confirm the eligibility status of nine Broadway productions for the 2025-2026 season. This was the first time this season that the Tony Awards Administration Committee met.
Video: Yolanda Adams Says HELL'S KITCHEN Broadway Debut is a 'Bucket List' Moment
Grammy-winning gospel icon Yolanda Adams is heading to Broadway! The four-time Grammy Award winner will step into the role of Miss Liza Jane in Hell’s Kitchen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge sat down with Yolanda to discuss her Broadway debut.
Notes on a Script: Danny Strong on Making the Book to CHESS Work
What went in to making the book to Chess 'work'? The Chess revival's book writer Danny Strong shared his process into rewriting the book to the musical, now playing on Broadway.
| Video: Cynthia Erivo Performs 'No Good Deed' in New WICKED: FOR GOOD Clip
by Josh Sharpe
In a new clip from Wicked: For Good, Cynthia Erivo can be seen performing Elphaba's iconic number 'No Good Deed' at her Kiamo Ko hideout, surrounded by flaming lanterns and flying monkeys. Watch the stirring moment now! . (more...)
| Video: Jonathan Bailey and Kit Buchan Talk WICKED, Broadway Debut of TWO STRANGERS on SETH MEYERS
by Josh Sharpe
On Wednesday, Jonathan Bailey stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers, alongside his childhood best friend and playwright Kit Buchan, whose show Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) opens on Broadway on Thursday. Check out the interview now.. (more...)
Video: Listen to "Rhythm of London' From PADDINGTON THE MUSICAL Cast Recording
Video: Cynthia Erivo Blind Ranks Her WICKED Songs on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Video: Kristin Chenoweth Reflects on Playing Jackie Siegel in THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES
| Photos: Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty in TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)
by Stephi Wild
Ahead of its official opening night, we have your first look at Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). Check out the photos of the cast in action here!. (more...)
| Photos: Meg Donnelly, Christian Douglas, and More in MOULIN ROUGE!
by Stephi Wild
All new photos have been released of the current Broadway cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, now starring Meg Donnelly as Satine, Christian Douglas as Christopher, Robert Petkoff as Harold Zidler and more! Check out the photos here.. (more...)
| Photos: ZOMBIES Co-Stars Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly Reunite at MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
by Bruce Glikas
Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly, who have starred alongside each other in the Zombies franchise, reunited backstage at Moulin Rouge! The Musical, where Donnelly is currently starring as Satine.. (more...)
