Video: Watch Kuhoo Verma & Casey Likes Sing 'Seventeen' in HEATHERS THE MUSICAL

Heathers the Musical has shared exclusive video footage of Kuhoo Verma and Casey Likes singing "Seventeen" from the hit musical. The pair currently star in the Off-Broadway sensation as Veronica Sawyer and J.D., respectively. Heathers recently extended its run through September 6, 2026 at New World Stages.

The new video follows the recently-released performance of Verma, Peyton List, and more performing "Beautiful, Heathers' opening number. Watch the clip here.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.

Heathers stars Kuhoo Verma as Veronica Sawyer; Casey Likes as Jason “J.D.” Dean; Peyton List as Heather Chandler; Jackera Davis as Heather Duke; Elizabeth Teeter as Heather McNamara; Kate Rockwell as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom; Erin Morton as Martha Dunnstock; Xavier McKinnon as Ram Sweeney; Cade Ostermeyer as Kurt Kelly; Adam Bashian as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper; and Jimmy Ray Bennett as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan.

Heathers will celebrate its one-year anniversary on Monday, June 22, 2026 with the return of the show’s sing-along performance. Audiences will receive a special commemorative booklet with highlighted sections to join in with the Heathers company.

Heathers will launch its first-ever US tour opening at The Hippodrome Theatre, Baltimore, MD. in May 2027 with dates through 2028 to be announced. The cult classic musical, which has had three smash hit West End productions and three UK tours, will also return to the UK in Summer 2026. Another production will play Australia and New Zealand this year, with stops in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Gold Coast, Canberra, Perth, Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch.