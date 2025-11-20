Video: Jonathan Bailey and Kit Buchan Talk WICKED, Broadway Debut of TWO STRANGERS on SETH MEYERS

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







On Wednesday, Jonathan Bailey stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss Wicked: For Good, which opens in theaters on Friday. In the second half of the interview, the Olivier Award winner was joined by childhood Best Friend and playwright Kit Buchan, whose show Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) opens on Broadway on Thursday.

"It's the most astonishingly brilliant show," teased Bailey of the musical. "[Kit and I] spent our teenage years together, and he took me to see Wicked for the first time and his brother illegally downloaded the original cast recording. It's just the most unbelievable thing that on Monday we sat and watched Wicked together at the premiere. And tomorrow I have the great privilege of going to see his show open on Broadway."

Upon joining the couch, Buchan spoke about fine-tuning the production for New York audiences after it ran in the UK. "We've been making the show for 10 years, and there's been input from American audiences all the way through that time," he explained. "When we were in Boston, for example, there's a radio announcement at the beginning of the show where a traffic reporter refers to the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway. On opening night, I was tacitly told by the sound designer, 'By the way, no one would ever say that."

Bailey plays Fiyero in the two-part adaptation of Wicked. The second half, Wicked: For Good, opens in theaters on November 21, and also stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jeff Goldblum, and more.