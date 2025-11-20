Video: Kristin Chenoweth Reflects on Playing Jackie Siegel in THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony Award-winner Kristin Chenoweth is back on Broadway in The Queen of Versailles, a new musical in which she reunites with Wicked songwriter Stephen Schwartz. She stars as real-life socialite Jacqueline “Jackie” Siegel in the show, and recently stopped by CBS Mornings to talk all about it.

"My job, in the beginning, is to definitely use those comedy chops and get the audience on board to go on this very, not just difficult but wonderful journey between mother, daughter, and family," said Chenoweth. She noted that playing Siegel has allowed her to find a new layer of empathy for the socialite as she helps to tell her story eight times a week on stage.

She spoke about her role as a producer on the project. "I went all in. I helped raise money. I got to know the investors... At this point in my career, what a gift." Watch the full interview, where she also looked back at her history in Wicked and praised current Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo for their performances in the two-part film.

Chenoweth is currently starring in The Queen of Versailles on Broadway alongside Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham. Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden with music and lyrics by Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Olivier Award® nominee Lindsey Ferrentino, The Queen of Versailles began performances on Wednesday, October 8 at the St. James Theatre, officially opening on Sunday, November 9.

Chenoweth and Abraham are joined on stage by Melody Butiu (Here Lies Love) as ‘Sofia’, Stephen DeRosa (Hairspray) as ‘John’, Greg Hildreth (Company) as ‘Gary’, Tatum Grace Hopkins (Meek) as ‘Jonquil’, Isabel Keating (The Boy From Oz) as ‘Debbie’ and Nina White (Kimberly Akimbo) as ‘Victoria’. The company will also be made up of Yeman Brown, David Aron Damane, Drew Elhamalawy, Christopher Gurr, KJ Hippensteel, Cassondra James, Andrew Kober, Jesse Kovarsky, Pablo David Laucerica, Travis Murad Leland, Ryah Nixon, Shea Renne, Michael McCorry Rose, Grace Slear, Anne Fraser Thomas, Jake Bentley Young and Sherie Rene Scott (The Last Five Years) as Standby ‘Jackie’.

From computer engineer to Mrs. Florida to billionairess, Jackie Siegel sees herself as the embodiment of the American Dream. Now, as the wife of David "The Timeshare King" Siegel and mother of their eight children, they invite us to behold their most grandiose venture yet: they're building the largest private home in America in Orlando, Florida – a $100 million house big enough for her dreams and inspired by the Palace of Versailles. But with the Great Recession of 2008 looming, Jackie and David's dreams begin to crumble, along with their lavish lifestyle. The Queen of Versailles explores the true cost of fame and fortune, and one family’s pursuit of the American Dream – at any cost.

Prior to making the move to Broadway, The Queen of Versailles had a box office record-breaking world premiere at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre in the summer of 2024.