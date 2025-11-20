Senate Democrats Investigate Kennedy Center Discounts For Trump Allies

Click Here for More on The Arts in America

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Senate Democrats have begun to investigate Kennedy Center deals with Trump allies. After new leadership took over the iconic arts venue, Democrats on the Senate’s Environment and Public Works Committee are stating that Trump and the center's president, Richard Grenell, are giving steep discounts to certain organizations for political gain.

The investigation comes nine months after a leadership transition placed President Donald Trump as chair of the Kennedy Center’s board and installed new management under his direction.

The American Conservative Union Foundation recently rented a stage at the Kennedy Center for an “ending Christian persecution” summit. The venue would have normally cost nearly $42,000. However, the New York Times states that under the arts center's new leadership with Trump allies, the organization’s fees were significantly reduced to $20,007. Several charges were waived, including fees for recording, broadcasting, lighting, audio, and video services for the conservative group.

In August, the Kennedy Center president had approved a large deal with FIFA after Trump had announced that the arts institution would host the 2026 World Cup draw. The deal includes almost three weeks of 24/7 access to the Kennedy Center during its peak holiday season, resulting in cancellations and rescheduling of major performances. It also led to the termination of several rehearsal contracts.

Overall, renting the entire venue at that time should have cost approximately $5 million, including $2.7 million in lost revenue from cancelations and rescheduling costs. However, the Kennedy Center waived the entire fee.

As the fees are waived, it was recently reported that attendance for major productions at the Kennedy Center between early September and mid-October reached the lowest levels since the pandemic. Subscriptions to the center’s main seasons were reportedly down 36 percent by early summer compared with the year before.

Kennedy Center spokeswoman Roma Daravi has not responded to questions about the contracts.

In a new letter, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island has revealed that Democrats are investigating Mr. Grenell and his handling of the Kennedy Center’s near $268 million budget. They are accusing him of using the venue to "dole out political favors" in an effort to enrich friends and acquaintances.

“The center’s leadership is strictly obligated to uphold rigorous financial stewardship and operational transparency,” Mr. Whitehouse wrote in the letter. “Any deviation for personal or political gain constitutes a profound betrayal of its mission and the public trust.”

The Kennedy Center has not yet commented on the investigation.