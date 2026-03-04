Photos: Daniel Radcliffe Returns to Broadway in EVERY BRILLIANT THING

Performances are now underway for the Broadway premiere of Duncan Macmillan’s EVERY BRILLIANT THING, starring Tony Award winner Daniel Radcliffe. The show opens on Thursday, March 12, for a limited thirteen-week engagement through May 24, 2026 at The Hudson Theatre. Check out a first look at Radcliffe in action here!

The play marks the first time Radcliffe returns to the stage since his 2024 Tony Award win for his role in the record-breaking run of Merrily We Roll Along. Every Brilliant Thing began previews this Saturday, February 21, 2026.

The show is written by Olivier Award nominee Duncan Macmillan (People, Places and Things) with Jonny Donahoe and directed by Olivier & Tony Award nominee Jeremy Herrin (People, Places and Things; Wolf Hall) & Duncan Macmillan.

Every Brilliant Thing is an exhilarating and heartwarming play, in which a man looks back at his life and the glimmers of hope that carried him through. All told through a list of every wonderful, beautiful, and delightful thing—big, small, and everything in between—that makes life worth living. This one-of-a-kind solo show, which has been performed across the globe in over 80 countries on stages of all sizes—and for an HBO Special starring co-creator Jonny Donahoe—makes its long-awaited Broadway premiere following a hit season @sohoplace in London’s West End, where it concluded its run on November 8.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy