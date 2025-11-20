Video: Cynthia Erivo Blind Ranks Her WICKED Songs on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Despite recently losing her voice, Cynthia Erivo didn't let that get in the way of a scheduled visit to The Tonight Show on Wednesday. During her appearance, the Tony winner talked about all things Wicked, along with some other projects. She shed light on working with songwriter Stephen Schwartz on the new song "No Place Like Home," which appears in Wicked: For Good.

"[Schwartz] had made this song. And then as the film progressed, as we made this film, we realized things needed to be shifted and changed. I remember that we had a call and I was on my floor at my house... and he's on Zoom and we're over the phone going back and forth about lyrics and different things," she recalled. "It was just such a privilege to be in the space of Stephen Schwartz working on something...."

During her visit, she also blind ranked several of her songs across the two films, including "The Wizard and I," "Defying Gravity," "For Good," and more. Watch the full interview to hear her discuss the film, her new book "Simply More," and a meme that recently went viral at a Wicked premiere event.

Get tickets to see Wicked: For Good in theaters and check out critics' reviews here.

Wicked: For Good picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

Wicked: For Good is based on Act Two of the musical stage play with music and lyrics by composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, from the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire.