Jonathan Groff To Depart JUST IN TIME In March 2026; New Block of Tickets On Sale

Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff will play his final performance as Bobby Darin in the Grammy Award-nominated musical Just in Time on Sunday, March 29, 2026. A new block of tickets is now on sale through Groff’s final performance. His replacement will be announced at a later date.

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Just in Time traces Bobby Darin’s career and personal life, featuring a live on-stage band performing “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” “Mack the Knife,” and more.

The cast includes Sarah Hyland, Sadie Dickerson, Michele Pawk, Joe Barbara, Emily Bergl, Lance Roberts, Caesar Samayoa, Claire Camp, Julia Grondin, Valeria Yamin, John Treacy Egan, Tari Kelly, Matt Magnusson, Khori Michelle Petinaud, and Larkin Reilly.

The musical, which opened April 26, 2025, has a book by Warren Leight and Isaac Oliver, music supervision and arrangements by Andrew Resnick, and orchestrations by Resnick and Michael Thurber.

Choreography is by Shannon Lewis, based on a concept by Ted Chapin. The design team includes Derek McLane (scenic), Catherine Zuber (costumes), Justin Townsend (lighting), Peter Hylenski (sound), and Scott Rowen (production stage manager). Live Wire Theatrical serves as general manager.

Atlantic Records’ Just in Time Original Broadway Cast Recording is nominated for the 2025 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. The album is available on CD and digital platforms, with blue vinyl arriving November 28.