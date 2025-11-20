Notes on a Script: Danny Strong on Making the Book to CHESS Work

Click Here for More on Notes on a Script

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



What went in to making the book to Chess 'work'? The Chess revival's book writer Danny Strong shares how he began his deep dive into Chess, and what it looked like to rewrite the book that famously never quite found its footing.

Strong shared, "I thought to myself, 'Why don't I check it out? Why don't I see what the problem with Chess is?' And this was purely as the musical theatre nerd that I am. So, I went online, I found Chess in concert with Josh Groban and Idina Menzel at Royal Albert Hall, which seemed like I hit the gold mine of trying to find a version of Chess to watch. And so, I watched it! And as I was watching it, as a writer, sometimes I do rewrite jobs, and my re-write side of my writer brain started to click in!"

The Broadway revival of Chess, starring Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele, and Nicholas Christopher, is now officially open at the Imperial Theatre.

Directed by Michael Mayer, the new production features a book by Danny Strong and music by Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus, and Tim Rice. The show's passion, politics, and power in a high-stakes international competition where love and loyalty are on the line.

The production stars Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge!), Emmy Award nominee Lea Michele (Funny Girl), and Nicholas Christopher (Sweeney Todd), in a seductive showdown of love, loyalty, and power on a global stage. As two of the greatest Chess players in the world compete for something beyond victory, the woman between them becomes caught in a fierce battle of desire and devotion.