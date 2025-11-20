Photos: Meg Donnelly, Christian Douglas, and More in MOULIN ROUGE!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All new photos have been released of the current Broadway cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, now starring Meg Donnelly as Satine, Christian Douglas as Christopher, Robert Petkoff as Harold Zidler and more! Check out the photos below.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is now playing on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

Winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical has been seen by more than 10 million audience members worldwide. The production is directed by Alex Timbers, with a book by John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine.

Featuring more than 160 years of music—from Offenbach to Lady Gaga—the musical brings Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film to life in a stage spectacle celebrating truth, beauty, freedom, and love. The show continues to run on Broadway and in productions around the world, including London’s West End, Germany, Japan, and The Netherlands.