Photos: Olympic Gold Medalist Alysa Liu Visits OH, MARY! on Broadway

Oh, Mary! had a Olympic visitor this week, when gold medalist figure skater Alyssa Liu (2026 Winter Olympic champion in both women's singles and in the team event) visited the company! See photos here!

John Cameron Mitchell recently took over the role of 'Mary Todd Lincoln' in Oh, Mary!, alongside Simu Liu, who is making his Broadway debut in the role of ‘Mary’s Teacher.’

Mitchell and Liu star alongside John-Andrew Morrison (‘Mary’s Husband’), Jenn Harris (‘Mary’s Chaperone’) and Tony Macht (‘Mary’s Husband’s Assistant’).

Written by Tony Award winner Cole Escola, and directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! is currently running at the Lyceum Theatre.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas