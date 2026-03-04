My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: Olympic Gold Medalist Alysa Liu Visits OH, MARY! on Broadway

The cast of Oh, Mary! currently stars John Cameron Mitchell and Simu Liu.

By: Mar. 04, 2026

Oh, Mary! had a Olympic visitor this week, when gold medalist figure skater Alyssa Liu (2026 Winter Olympic champion in both women's singles and in the team event) visited the company! See photos here!

John Cameron Mitchell recently took over the role of 'Mary Todd Lincoln' in Oh, Mary!, alongside Simu Liu, who is making his Broadway debut in the role of ‘Mary’s Teacher.’ 

Mitchell and Liu star alongside John-Andrew Morrison (‘Mary’s Husband’), Jenn Harris (‘Mary’s Chaperone’) and Tony Macht (‘Mary’s Husband’s Assistant’). 

Written by Tony Award winner Cole Escola, and directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! is currently running at the Lyceum Theatre.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas 

Photos: Olympic Gold Medalist Alysa Liu Visits OH, MARY! on Broadway Image
Tony Macht, Simu Liu, Alysa Liu, John Cameron Mitchell, John-Andrew Morrison and Jenn Harris

Photos: Olympic Gold Medalist Alysa Liu Visits OH, MARY! on Broadway Image
Tony Macht, Simu Liu, Alysa Liu, John Cameron Mitchell, John-Andrew Morrison and Jenn Harris

Photos: Olympic Gold Medalist Alysa Liu Visits OH, MARY! on Broadway Image
Tony Macht, Jenn Harris, John-Andrew Morrison, John Cameron Mitchell, Martin Landry, Alysa Liu, Julian Manjerico, Simu Liu and Hannah Solow

Photos: Olympic Gold Medalist Alysa Liu Visits OH, MARY! on Broadway Image
John Cameron Mitchell, Alysa Liu and Simu Liu

Photos: Olympic Gold Medalist Alysa Liu Visits OH, MARY! on Broadway Image
enn Harris and Alysa Liu

Photos: Olympic Gold Medalist Alysa Liu Visits OH, MARY! on Broadway Image
John Cameron Mitchell and Alysa Liu

Photos: Olympic Gold Medalist Alysa Liu Visits OH, MARY! on Broadway Image
John-Andrew Morrison and Alysa Liu

Photos: Olympic Gold Medalist Alysa Liu Visits OH, MARY! on Broadway Image
Alysa Liu and Simu Liu

Photos: Olympic Gold Medalist Alysa Liu Visits OH, MARY! on Broadway Image
John-Andrew Morrison and Alysa Liu

Photos: Olympic Gold Medalist Alysa Liu Visits OH, MARY! on Broadway Image
John-Andrew Morrison and Alysa Liu

Photos: Olympic Gold Medalist Alysa Liu Visits OH, MARY! on Broadway Image
Alysa Liu

Photos: Olympic Gold Medalist Alysa Liu Visits OH, MARY! on Broadway Image
Alysa Liu

Photos: Olympic Gold Medalist Alysa Liu Visits OH, MARY! on Broadway Image
Alysa Liu

Photos: Olympic Gold Medalist Alysa Liu Visits OH, MARY! on Broadway Image
Alysa Liu, Simu Liu and Allison Hsu

Photos: Olympic Gold Medalist Alysa Liu Visits OH, MARY! on Broadway Image
Simu Liu, Alysa Liu and Allison Hsu

Photos: Olympic Gold Medalist Alysa Liu Visits OH, MARY! on Broadway Image
Simu Liu, Alysa Liu and Allison Hsu

Photos: Olympic Gold Medalist Alysa Liu Visits OH, MARY! on Broadway Image
Martin Landry and Alysa Liu

Photos: Olympic Gold Medalist Alysa Liu Visits OH, MARY! on Broadway Image
Alysa Liu and Julian Manjerico

Photos: Olympic Gold Medalist Alysa Liu Visits OH, MARY! on Broadway Image
Alysa Liu and Hannah Solow

Photos: Olympic Gold Medalist Alysa Liu Visits OH, MARY! on Broadway Image
Tony Macht and Alysa Liu

Photos: Olympic Gold Medalist Alysa Liu Visits OH, MARY! on Broadway Image
Alysa Liu, Simu Liu and Allison Hsu

Photos: Olympic Gold Medalist Alysa Liu Visits OH, MARY! on Broadway Image
Alysa Liu

Photos: Olympic Gold Medalist Alysa Liu Visits OH, MARY! on Broadway Image
Tony Macht, Jenn Harris, John-Andrew Morrison, John Cameron Mitchell, Martin Landry, Alysa Liu, Julian Manjerico, Simu Liu and Hannah Solow




Broadway Bracket


Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...

BWW Merch Shop - Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Oh Mary! Portrait Tote
Oh Mary! Portrait Tote
Buy a Oh Mary! Penny Pin
Oh Mary! Penny Pin

Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos