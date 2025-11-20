Photos: ZOMBIES Co-Stars Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly Reunite at MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly, who have starred alongside each other in the Zombies franchise, reunited backstage at Moulin Rouge! The Musical, where Donnelly is currently starring as Satine.

The cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway currently features Meg Donnelly as Satine, Christian Douglas as Christopher, Robert Petkoff as Harold Zidler.

Winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical has been seen by more than 10 million audience members worldwide. The production is directed by Alex Timbers, with a book by John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine.

Featuring more than 160 years of music—from Offenbach to Lady Gaga—the musical brings Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film to life in a stage spectacle celebrating truth, beauty, freedom, and love. The show continues to run on Broadway and in productions around the world, including London’s West End, Germany, Japan, and The Netherlands.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas