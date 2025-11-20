BroadwayWorld Classifieds 11/20/2025; Jobs In Talent Management, Crew & More

Click Here for More on Classifieds

Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 11/20/2025. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

New Listings This Week

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Talent Management Company Accepting New Client Submissions

New York Talent Management company is currently seeking to expand their roster with exceptional actors who are passionate, professional, and have an understanding of the business. We represent artists across theater, television, film, commercial, and voiceover, and are committed to fostering meaningful careers through personalized guidance and industry opportunities. If you are looking for representation and ready to take the next step in your career, we welcome your submission for consideration... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Coordinator

Marketing Coordinator Organizational Summary: Playwrights Horizons is a writer’s theater committed to the advancement of bold and visionary contemporary playwrights, through the development and production of daring new work and the education of future theatermakers. In a city rich with cultural offerings, Playwrights Horizons’ 53-year-old mission is unique among theaters of its size; the organization has distinguished itself by a steadfast commitment to centering the voice of the playwright... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: First Hand

JOB TITLE: First Hand REPORTS TO: Head Draper, Asst. Costume Shop Manager and Costume Shop Supervisor FLSA STATUS: Full-Time, Hourly, Non-Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $29.76 per hour LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn Street – Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: Goodman Theatre seeks a First Hand to assist Drapers in all phases of costume construction through completed assigned garments and maintenance during the show run, within established production deadlines. This position requires... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Stitcher

JOB TITLE: Stitcher REPORTS TO: Head Draper, Asst. Costume Shop Manager and Costume Shop Supervisor FLSA STATUS: Full-Time, Hourly, Non-Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $27.33 per hour LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn Street – Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Goodman Theatre is seeking a stitcher responsible for constructing, altering, and finishing assigned costumes within established deadlines. This position requires strong technical sewing skills, attention to detail, and the ability to ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Wardrobe Dresser

JOB TITLE: Wardrobe Dresser REPORTS TO: Wardrobe Supervisor FLSA STATUS: Full-Time, Non-exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $29.76/hour LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn, Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Goodman Theatre seeks a skilled Wardrobe Dresser responsible for running performances in either of the Goodman’s theatres, as assigned, and supporting the wardrobe needs of each production. RESPONSIBILITIES: - Prepare and preset assigned costume pieces prior to each performance. - Assi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Staff Wig Runner

Classes / Instruction: Dec 5: Take Your First Look at Esper Studio

Actors who work. Artists for life.



Take your First Look at Esper Studio, the premier NYC destination for actor training, on December 5 at 11:00am. RSVP here



Founded by William Esper in 1965 and now celebrating 60 years, Esper Studio carries forward one of the most influential legacies in actor training. Our Two-Year Acting Program offers premier conservatory-level training on a par with the most prestigious... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Lighting Supervisor

SUMMARY The Lighting Supervisor (LS) reports directly to the Technical Director (TD) and provides oversight of all lighting activities in support of the mission of The Atlanta Opera (TAO). The LS actively manages the lighting operations and provides administrative support for the Production Department. DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES Position responsibilities include, but are not limited to, the following duties in addition to other duties as assigned. Lighting Designer Communications and Liaison... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director

The Old Globe is seeking a Managing Director to co-lead the company as it looks ahead to the landmark celebration of its 100th anniversary over the coming decade. This new leader will arrive at a company committed to building upon the highest level of artistic excellence at the core of its mission as it seeks to grow resources to expand its impact as the most vibrant and active theatre producing organization in the United States. The Managing Director will collaborate with Barry Edelstein, The ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Electrician/Board op

Position Title: Electrician / Board Op Department: Production Department Reports To: Lighting & Projections Supervisor Job Type: Full-time, Seasonal, Non-Exempt (eligible for overtime) Salary/Wage: $16.00-16.50 per hour, depending on experience Non-Statutory Benefits Eligible: Yes Targeted Start Date: January 2026 Syracuse Stage, the professional theatre in residence at Syracuse University, is accepting applications for an Electrician / Board Op to support the work of the Lighting & Pro... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Miles Of Grace

Need to be available to meet with the directors. ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Spring Play Director

The Pennsylvania Players, the only professionally-directed student theatre company at the University of Pennsylvania, seeks an experienced professional to direct its spring play production. We are looking for directors with a clear vision. To apply, please submit a cover letter, resume, 3 references, and detailed proposals for Frankenstein by Nick Dear and one other well-known play of your choice. This second proposal does not have to be in the same style or genre. Please note that we do not de... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Wardrobe Manager (Summer Seasonal)

The Glimmerglass Festival seeks a Wardrobe Manager for its 2025 Festival Season. The Wardrobe Manager works as a member of a 10-person Wardrobe crew, reports to the Costume Director, and supervises Assistant Wardrobe Managers, Wardrobe Staff, and Wardrobe Apprentices. The primary goals of the position will include supervising the Wardrobe Crew in the running and changeover of all Costumes for the Festival’s productions, leading the setup of the Wardrobe House, facilitating communica... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Scenic Charge/ Lead Scenic painter

Scenic Charge/ Lead Scenic painter Tom Carroll Scenery works in the following industries: TV, Broadway, movies, special events, retail, museum, retail installations and trade shows. We build unique, detailed scenery, props, and displays that encompass a broad variety of specifications. Our environment is fast-paced, and we handle multiple projects with rapid lead-times and firm deadlines. Qualifications: - strong communication skills -proficient knowledge of theatrical scenic treatments an... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: NDI Job Opening: Music Department Coordinator

Position Summary The Music Department Coordinator plays a vital role in supporting the Music Department and ensuring the smooth operation of all musical aspects of NDI’s programming. This position is central to maintaining efficient communication, organization, and logistics across the department and the wider organization. The ideal candidate is a proactive, detail-oriented project manager who is passionate about NDI’s mission and committed to enabling the Music Director to focus on artisti... (more)

Internships - Creative: Tokyo Music Theater Studio - New branch of Tokyo Opera Studio

Sing in the Heart of Tokyo Now casting for all roles in our musicals and operas. Musical Theater Season (June 8-27) The Secret Garden Another musical favorite only visible on our website Opera Season (June 1-20) Carmen The Tales of Hoffmann Also taking applications for: • Assistant Stage Directors • Arts Administrators What to Expect • Hone your craft while singing roles from the core of operatic repertoire • Experience lessons and coachings with some of the finest teache... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Guest Experience Coordinator

Join our team as our next Guest Experience Coordinator! In this role, you'll train student and volunteer staff to provide strong and consistent customer service to our guests. You'll also maintain our ticketing database, reconcile revenue, prepare reports, manage ticket inventory, control crowds, oversee public facilities and ensure the accessibility of The Clarice's spaces for all guests. Best consideration is Sat, Nov 22, 2025. Learn More & Apply → go.umd.edu/gxcoord_fy26... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Development & Strategic Growth

Position: Director of Development & Strategic Growth Department: Development Classification: Full-Time, Exempt THEATER AT PLAY Experience the transformative power of theater with us at Geffen Playhouse. Join our vibrant community of artists, technicians, and staff dedicated to creating impactful performances that resonate long after the final bows. Together, we move hearts, spark conversations, and enrich the cultural fabric of Los Angeles. Our commitment to excellence goes beyond the ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: DIRECTOR – MAJOR GIFTS

REPORTS TO: Associate Vice President - Development FLSA: Full-Time, Exempt (including weekends and evenings) SALARY RANGE: $90,000 (annually) LOCATION: Palm Desert, CA (On-site) JOB SUMMARY The Director – Major Gifts plays a vital role in the organization by managing a portfolio of high-net-worth individuals, fostering relationships to drive long-term engagement and increased giving. This position ensures major donors are properly recognized and valued, strengthening their connection to ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: AUDITIONS for Parade the Musical - Pixie Dust Players

WHO We're looking for performers ages 16 +! All roles are open to performers of all backgrounds and identities unless specifically stated. We aim to cultivate a diverse and inclusive community both onstage and off. WHERE All rehearsals and performances will be held at JCC MetroWest: 760 Northfield Ave, West Orange, NJ. WHAT TO PREPARE Please prepare a song (60 seconds or less) in the style of the show. Make sure to bring clearly marked sheet music in a binder. An accompanist will be p... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Spend Your Summer in the Berkshire: Seasonal Production Opportunities at Jacob’s Pillow!

Join our seasonal production team at Jacob’s Pillow and spend the summer in the beautiful Berkshire, Western Massachusetts, where you’ll help stage world-class performances at our newly rebuilt Doris Duke Theatre, the historic Ted Shawn Theatre, and the stunning Henry J. Leir Stage. As a seasonal member of our production team, you’ll help create unforgettable performances for one of the most celebrated dance festivals in the world. Our seasonal positions include: - Ted Shawn Theatre (TST):... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Nutcracker Contracts for Female Dancers

Convergence Ballet is seeking female identifying dancers for The Nutcracker with contracts available from November 17 - December 14. Paid contracts include shoe stipend and housing provided. Pointe work is a must. Please submit resumes and videos to Artistic Director ianparsons@convergenceballet.org. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Firsthand/Assistant Cutter

The Old Globe, a year-round professional theatre company producing more than 14 productions annually on three stages in beautiful Balboa Park in San Diego, seeks candidates for a Firsthand/Assistant Cutter to join our talented Costume Department. This critical role is responsible for pattern making, cutting, and fabrication in one of the finest regional shops. Key Responsibilities include but are not limited to the following: • Works directly with the Draper on all aspects of costume cons... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Young Conservatory Programs Associate

APPLY ONLINE: https://workforcenow.adp.com/mascsr/default/mdf/recruitment/recruitment.html?cid=1e34a693-c727-4bad-a375-635146a58b08&ccId=9200737112200_2&type=JS&lang=en_US&jobId=556822 Please submit a resume and a non-generic cover letter about why you’re excited by this role. We look forward to hearing from you! Priority consideration for applications received by Friday, November 14, 2025. TITLE: Young Conservatory Programs Associate REPORTS TO: Young Conservatory Director STATUS: Ful... (more)