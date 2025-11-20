Click Here for More on WICKED Film

After many months of speculation, it has officially been revealed who dons the iconic gingham dress in Wicked: For Good. Screen newcomer Bethany Weaver, who primarily works as a choreographer in the UK, is credited as Dorothy Gale in the new film, which opens in theaters on Friday.

According to The Sun, Weaver trained in theater and dance at The Urdang Academy in London. In her career, she has worked on several theater productions as a choreographer and actor/dancer. Recent projects include choreographing Umm Kulthum and the Golden Era, Asmahan Life and Music, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. She also works as a pilates instructor.

It was rumored that Alisha Weir, who played the title role in the film of Matilda the Musical, would star as the character here. However, Weir ultimately does not appear in the highly anticipated sequel.

As previously announced, Dorothy's face is never shown in the final cut of the movie, with the character instead being shown from a distance, in shadow, or from alternate angles to keep her features obscured. Her onscreen presence is kept to a minimum, only appearing in a few scenes, including when The Wizard tells Dorothy and her friends to bring him Elphaba's broom. Her voice can be heard in a few brief lines spoken by the actress.

“I think that’s such a wonderful thing to do because then everyone gets to keep the Dorothy that they know," actress Cynthia Erivo previously said of the choice to keep her face hidden. In an interview with Vanity Fair, director Jon M. Chu shared how Dorothy's story overlaps with Glinda's and Elphaba's. “That intersection is the place that we were first introduced into Oz...We tread lightly, but try to make more sense of how it impacts our girls and our characters than maybe the show does.”

The character of Dorothy originated in the L. Frank Baum books, but was made famous by Judy Garland in the now-classic 1939 film, The Wizard of Oz. She has been portrayed by many actresses over the years on stage and screen, including Liza Minnelli (Journey Back to Oz), Stephanie Mills (The Wiz), Fairuza Balk (Return to Oz), and many more.

Get tickets to see Wicked: For Good in theaters and check out critics' reviews here.

Wicked: For Good picks up after the 2024 film. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

The movie is based on Act Two of the musical stage play with music and lyrics by composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, from the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire.