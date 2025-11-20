Shaina Taub to Take Leave of Absence From RAGTIME; Opens Up About Miscarriages

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shaina Taub has revealed that she will be taking a leave of absence from Ragtime. The Tony-winner took to Instagram to reveal that while playing Emma Goldman in the production "is a childhood dream come true," she is taking a physical and mental break after experiencing a miscarriage.

Taub will not be appearing in Ragtime from January 6 through March 29. She posted on Instagram to vulnerably open up about her experience with a recent miscarriage, hoping that others will feel less alone.

"My husband Matt and I have been trying for a baby," she wrote. "In the past year, I've been pregnant three times. But each time ended in loss. A first trimester miscarriage during Suffs last December. A second trimester TFMR, which stands for termination for medical reasons (please look it up) in May. And another miscarriage the week Ragtime opened. Honestly, it's been hell. After multiple hospitalizations, my body badly needs a break. And my mind could use it too."

In the post, Taub announced that she is starting a fundraising page for future patients in need of reproductive healthcare. Donations can be made here. She detailed how the life- saving procedure she had is illegal in over 20 states, although thoursands of women in America face this challenge daily.

"The day before Ragtime opened, I began to miscarry naturally. A few nights later, I started having labor contractions, hemorrhaged a terrifying amount of blood, and passed out. Matt called 911 and I was rushed to the ER. My doctor said the only way to prevent another dangerous hemorrhage was an immediate, life- saving surgical procedure called a D&C. Thank goodness I could get one in time here in New York.

Because here's what I didn't understand before - A D&C for miscarriage management is the exact same procedure used for abortions - and it's illegal in over 20 states. If this had happened elsewhere, I might not have made it. Thousands of American women face this crisis daily. How many of them are bleeding out before they can travel across state lines? As we sing in Ragtime - what is wrong with this country?"

"I'm grateful to everyone at Lincoln Center Theater for their support. Performing during loss has been part of my healing, and I'll be glad to return for the rest of the run. This remarkably kind cast and crew have been a real lifeline."

Taub will return to Ragtime in March to finish out its currently-schedule run through June 14, 2026. She ended the post by thanking everyone at Lincoln Center Theater for their support.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas