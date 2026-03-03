TITANIQUE To Host Broadway Box Office Opening Celebration At The St. James Theatre

The Broadway transfer of the hilarious parody musical TITANIQUE will celebrate its box office opening with a special event on Tuesday, March 10 at 5 p.m. at the St. James Theatre.

The first 97 people in line at the St. James Theatre box office, located at 246 West 44th Street, will have the opportunity to purchase select preview tickets priced at $19.97, with a limit of two tickets per person. The event will also include additional ticket offers, giveaways, photo opportunities, an on-site lottery for a pair of opening night tickets, and a costume contest inspired by the show. Members of the cast are also scheduled to appear.

TITANIQUE, a musical comedy inspired by the 1997 film Titanic and powered by the songs of Céline Dion, will begin a 16-week limited engagement on Broadway March 26, 2026. Opening night is scheduled for April 12, and the production will run through July 12 at the St. James Theatre.

The Broadway cast includes Marla Mindelle as Céline Dion, Jim Parsons as Ruth DeWitt Bukater, Melissa Barrera as Rose DeWitt Bukater, Deborah Cox as Molly Brown, Frankie Grande as Victor Garber, Constantine Rousouli as Jack Dawson, John Riddle as Cal Hockley, and Layton Williams as The Iceberg. Sara Gallo, Polanco Jones, and Kristina Leopold appear as background vocalists, with Tess Marshall, Brad Greer, and Kyle Ramar Freeman serving as understudies.

Written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, and Constantine Rousouli, TITANIQUE reimagines the events of Titanic through the perspective of Dion, weaving the pop star’s songs into a comedic retelling of the story of Jack and Rose. Musical numbers include “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself,” and “To Love You More,” performed with a live band.

The Broadway production is directed by Tye Blue, with choreography by Ellenore Scott. The creative team also includes music supervisor, arranger, and orchestrator Nicholas James Connell; scenic designers Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Laubacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production; Costume Designer Alejo Vietti; lighting designer Paige Seber; sound designer Lawrence Schober; hair and wig designer Charles G. LaPointe; and music director Geoffrey Ko. Casting is by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA, and general management is by ShowTown Theatricals.

The musical previously premiered Off-Broadway in 2022 at The Asylum Theatre before transferring to the Daryl Roth Theatre for an extended run. The production won several awards, including the Lucille Lortel Award and the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical. International productions have also been staged in London, Sydney, Toronto, Montréal, Chicago, Paris, and São Paulo, and the West End production received the Olivier Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy.