John Cameron Mitchell Teases New HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH Announcement

John Cameron Mitchell is teasing a new Hedwig and the Angry Inch-related announcement. The current Oh, Mary! star has revealed that he will be announcing the "special" news on Late Night With Seth Meyers tonight, before new details are shared Thursday morning.

The tease follows another video that Mitchell recently collaborated on with production company ThisMyShow Presents. The video states that an announcement will be made on March 5, teasing that "The Icon Returns. Whether You Like It Or Not."

Complete with an instrumental version of "Wig In A Box" and an image of Hedwig's iconic wig, it states that the upcoming event will be "more radical than ever."

Mitchell, the Tony and Obie Award-winning actor, writer, and director, can be seen in Oh, Mary! as ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ for performances through Sunday, April 26.

John Cameron Mitchell created Hedwig and the Angry Inch with Stephen Trask (music and lyrics) back in 1998. After opening the Off-Broadway production, he went on to star in the film adaptation. Mitchell then returned to the role in 2015 to star in the Broadway production.