Meet the Cast of MARJORIE PRIME, Now Playing on Broadway

June Squibb made her Broadway debut in 1959 in the original production of Gypsy, where she played ‘Electra,’ performing opposite Ethel Merman . Her career spans stage, screen, and television, with appearances on Broadway, off-Broadway, in regional theater, USO Tours, and cruise ships. She earned Academy Award, Golden Globe, and SAG nominations for her role in Alexander Payne ’s Nebraska. Recent credits include the titular role in Thelma (Magnolia Pictures), Inside Out 2, and the upcoming Eleanor the Great, Scarlett Johansson ’s directorial debut. Other film highlights include Alice, Martin Brest’s Scent of a Woman, Martin Scorsese ’s Age of Innocence, In and Out, Meet Joe Black , About Schmidt, Hubie Halloween, Table 19, The Humans, Palmer, Family Squares, Godmothered, Soul, Palm Springs, Toy Story 4, Blow the Man Down, Lost & Found in Cleveland and the remake of the cult classic, Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead. Television appearances include “Little America,” “Life and Beth,” “Little Ellen,” “Room 104,” “Good Girls,” “The Good Doctor,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Shameless,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Modern Family,” “Getting On,” Mom,” “Triumph the Wonder Dog,” “Glee,” “Girls,” “Mike and Molly,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Judging Amy,” and “ER.” She last appeared on Broadway in Waitress (2018) and is thrilled to return to the stage.

Cynthia Nixon - Tess Cynthia Nixon is an Emmy®, Tony®, and Grammy® Award–winning actor, director, and producer whose career spans more than four decades in film, television, and theater. Best known for her work as Miranda Hobbes in HBO's series “Sex and the City”, which earned her the first of two Emmy® Awards, Nixon also starred in, directed, and served as an EP on the show’s sequel “And Just Like That…”. She also stars in HBO’s award-nominated “The Gilded Age”, renewed for a fourth season in July 2025. Making her Broadway debut at 14 in The Philadelphia Story, Nixon has appeared in more than 40 plays, including 13 on Broadway. She previously appeared at the Helen Hayes in Alfred Uhry’s The Last Night of Ballyhoo. Nixon has earned four Tony nominations, winning for David Lindsay-Abaire’s Rabbit Hole and Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes. Recent stage work includes Jordan Seavey’s The Seven Year Disappear, where she played eight characters to critical acclaim. She has also directed productions for The New Group and other companies, earning multiple award nominations. Nixon’s memorable screen roles include Little Darlings, Amadeus, Stockholm, Pennsylvania, and Terence Davies’ A Quiet Passion, in which she played Emily Dickinson. She received a Golden Globe nomination for Netflix’s “Ratched” and praise for portraying Nancy Reagan in Killing Reagan. Politically active for decades on abortion access, cancer awareness, public school funding, and LBGTQ equality, Nixon ran for Governor of NY State in 2018. She lives in New York City with her wife, Christine Marinoni. They have three children.