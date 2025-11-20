Meet the Cast of MARJORIE PRIME, Now Playing on Broadway

The production, starring June Squibb, Cynthia Nixon, Danny Burstein, and Christopher Lowell, will officially open on December 8th at the Hayes Theater.
Second Stage Theater's production of Jordan Harrison’s Marjorie Prime begins previews tonight, November 20, on Broadway, directed by Tony Award Nominee and Obie Award-winner Anne Kauffman. Meet the cast of Marjorie Prime below!
Marjorie Prime was a finalist for the 2015 Pulitzer Prize. This production will mark Mr. Harrison’s Broadway debut. See photos of the cast meeting the press here.
The Marjorie Prime company will feature Tony Award-winner Danny Burstein, Christopher Lowell, Two-time Tony Award-winner Cynthia Nixon, and Academy Award nominee June Squibb in the title role of Marjorie Prime .
What would you say to someone you lost, if you could see them again? What if they’re a better listener now than when they were alive? Pulitzer Prize finalist Jordan Harrison reinvents the family drama in his richly spare, wryly funny, and powerful Marjorie Prime , directed by Tony Award® nominee Anne Kauffman (Mary Jane). A heart-achingly beautiful rumination on aging and artificial intelligence, memory and mortality, love and legacy, Marjorie Prime examines the blurred line between a life lived and a life remembered.
June Squibb - Marjorie Prime
June Squibb made her Broadway debut in 1959 in the original production of Gypsy, where she played ‘Electra,’ performing opposite Ethel Merman. Her career spans stage, screen, and television, with appearances on Broadway, off-Broadway, in regional theater, USO Tours, and cruise ships. She earned Academy Award, Golden Globe, and SAG nominations for her role in Alexander Payne’s Nebraska. Recent credits include the titular role in Thelma (Magnolia Pictures), Inside Out 2, and the upcoming Eleanor the Great, Scarlett Johansson’s directorial debut. Other film highlights include Alice, Martin Brest’s Scent of a Woman, Martin Scorsese’s Age of Innocence, In and Out, Meet Joe Black, About Schmidt, Hubie Halloween, Table 19, The Humans, Palmer, Family Squares, Godmothered, Soul, Palm Springs, Toy Story 4, Blow the Man Down, Lost & Found in Cleveland and the remake of the cult classic, Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead. Television appearances include “Little America,” “Life and Beth,” “Little Ellen,” “Room 104,” “Good Girls,” “The Good Doctor,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Shameless,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Modern Family,” “Getting On,” Mom,” “Triumph the Wonder Dog,” “Glee,” “Girls,” “Mike and Molly,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Judging Amy,” and “ER.” She last appeared on Broadway in Waitress (2018) and is thrilled to return to the stage.
Cynthia Nixon - Tess
Cynthia Nixon is an Emmy®, Tony®, and Grammy® Award–winning actor, director, and producer whose career spans more than four decades in film, television, and theater. Best known for her work as Miranda Hobbes in HBO's series “Sex and the City”, which earned her the first of two Emmy® Awards, Nixon also starred in, directed, and served as an EP on the show’s sequel “And Just Like That…”. She also stars in HBO’s award-nominated “The Gilded Age”, renewed for a fourth season in July 2025. Making her Broadway debut at 14 in The Philadelphia Story, Nixon has appeared in more than 40 plays, including 13 on Broadway. She previously appeared at the Helen Hayes in Alfred Uhry’s The Last Night of Ballyhoo. Nixon has earned four Tony nominations, winning for David Lindsay-Abaire’s Rabbit Hole and Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes. Recent stage work includes Jordan Seavey’s The Seven Year Disappear, where she played eight characters to critical acclaim. She has also directed productions for The New Group and other companies, earning multiple award nominations. Nixon’s memorable screen roles include Little Darlings, Amadeus, Stockholm, Pennsylvania, and Terence Davies’ A Quiet Passion, in which she played Emily Dickinson. She received a Golden Globe nomination for Netflix’s “Ratched” and praise for portraying Nancy Reagan in Killing Reagan. Politically active for decades on abortion access, cancer awareness, public school funding, and LBGTQ equality, Nixon ran for Governor of NY State in 2018. She lives in New York City with her wife, Christine Marinoni. They have three children.
Danny Burstein - Jon
20 Broadway shows including: Gypsy, Pictures From Home, Moulin Rouge, My Fair Lady, Fiddler on the Roof; Cabaret; The Snow Geese; Golden Boy; Follies; Women on the Verge…; South Pacific; The Drowsy Chaperone; Company; Titanic, Saint Joan, The Seagull, etc. Off-Broadway: A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Delacorte); Describe the Night (Atlantic); Talley’s Folly (opposite Sarah Paulson) (Lucille Lortel Award nomination); Mrs. Farnsworth (opposite Sigourney Weaver & John Lithgow); Psych; All in the Timing; Merrily We Roll Along; Weird Romance; Frosch in Die Fledermaus at the Metropolitan Opera, etc. Film/TV: Julia, Tokyo Vice, The Good Fight, Will Trent, Tick Tick Boom, F Is For Family, The Same Storm, Central Park, Dora the Explorer, Dr. Death, Evil, Instinct, NCIS: New Orleans, Madam Secretary, The Blacklist, Tales of the City, Deception, Elementary, Indignation (directed by James Schamus), The Family Fang (directed by Jason Bateman), Blackhat (directed by Michael Mann), Boardwalk Empire (directed by Martin Scorsese), Louie, The Good Wife, Absolutely Fabulous, all the Law & Order series, etc. Awards: 2020 Best Featured Actor in a Musical Tony Award (8 nominations), 2020 Drama League Award, two Drama Desk Awards (4 nominations), four Outer Critics Circle Awards (7 nominations), and three Grammy Award nominations.
Christopher Lowell - Walter
Christopher Lowell is returning to Second Stage Theater where he made his Broadway debut in last season’s production of Leslye Headland’s Cult of Love. Other theatre credits include “James” in Cult of Love (Berkeley Rep), “Bo” in Jacuzzi (Ars Nova), “Paul Bratter” in Barefoot in the Park (Old Globe). Film work includes Oscar-winners Promising Young Woman (“Al Monroe”) and The Help (“Stuart Whitworth” SAG Award, Critics Choice Award), “Piz” in Veronica Mars, Up In The Air, Perpetrator, Complete Unknown. TV includes “Bash” on GLOW (SAG nominations, Netflix), “Jesse” on How I Met Your Father (Hulu), “Dell” on Private Practice (ABC), Inventing Anna (Netflix), ROAR (Apple TV), Graves (Epix), and Enlisted (Fox).
