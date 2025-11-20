Broadway Ad Campaigns For SUNSET BLVD., DEATH BECOMES HER, and More Receive Clio Entertainment Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Several Broadway agencies and companies were honored by the 2025 Clio Entertainment Awards, which recognize 'excellence in marketing and communications' across the entertainment industry, including the industries of film, television, live entertainment, and gaming. Among the marketing agencies represented at the 2025 event were AKA NYC, SpotCo and RPM.

AKA NYC took home the most awards, with a total of five, plus three shortlists. AKA took home Silver Clio Awards for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway's “Share The Magic” campaign, as well as The Arts Insider x Sunset Blvd.'s “The Close Up” Influencer Activation. The company received Bronze Clio Awards for its campaign for Ragtime, for Buena Vista Social Club's "Bilingual by Design: Bringing Buena Vista Social Club to Broadway", and for the Good Night, and Good Luck Broadway Key Art.

AKA also made the shortlist with campaigns for Good Night, and Good Luck on Broadway, Stranger Things: The First Shadow on Broadway, and "Behind the Scenes of the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade."

AKA UK also took home two awards, a Gold Clio Award for The Donmar Warehouse's 2024 New Season campaign and a Bronze Clio Award for Paddington the Musical's "He's Found a New Home." The company was also shortlisted for Paddington the Musical's "Please Look After This Teaser."

SpotCo received a Silver Clio Award for “Once Upon a Mattress” on Broadway's "The Dream Partnerships Behind 'Once Upon a Mattress'" and was shortlisted for John Proctor Is the Villain on Broadway's "When a Show Becomes a Movement." Finally, RPM received a Silver Clio Award for Death Becomes Her's "Eternally Fabulous: Launching Death Becomes Her on Broadway."

Check out the full list of winners here.