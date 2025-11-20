Jamie Lloyd’s WAITING FOR GODOT Recoups Broadway Investment

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jamie Lloyd’s Broadway production of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot, starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, has recouped its initial investment of $7.5 million in just eight weeks (week ending Sunday, November 9), making it the first production of the 2025-2026 season to accomplish this.

Waiting for Godot is produced by The Jamie Lloyd Company, ATG Productions, Bad Robot Live, and Gavin Kalin Productions.

The revival, now playing a strictly limited engagement at the Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street) through Sunday, January 4, 2026 began previews on Saturday, September 13 and opened on Sunday, September 28.

Completing the cast of Waiting For Godot is Zaynn Arora and Eric Williams who share the role of ‘A Boy’ and understudies Jesse Aaronson and Franklin Bongjio.

In recent weeks, the production welcomed over 500 New York City public school students and educators to attend the new production and have a post-show conversation with Lloyd and the cast thanks to a partnership with New York City’s Department of Education. The ticket recipients represented each of the City’s five boroughs, and for many of the young people, it was their first time seeing a show in a Broadway theater.

The design team for Waiting for Godot features frequent Jamie Lloyd collaborators: Evening Standard Award winner and Tony Award nominee Soutra Gilmour (set and costume design), two-time Tony Award winner Jon Clark (lighting design), multiple Olivier and Tony Award nominees Ben and Max Ringham (sound design), Cheryl Thomas (hair and makeup design), Jim Carnahan CSA & Liz Fraser CSA (casting director), and Johnny Milani (production stage manager). 101 Productions, Ltd. / Chris Morey serve as general manager.

The creative team also includes Conner Wilson (associate director); Grace Laubacher, Lily Tomasic, & Wilson Chin (associate scenic design); Ricky Lurie & Jess Gersz (co-associate costume design), Jessica Creager (associate lighting design), Christopher Cronin (associate sound design), and Veronica Lee (stage manager).

Beckett’s masterpiece, Waiting For Godot, is acknowledged as one of the greatest plays of the 20th century. Originally premiering in 1953 in French with a subsequent English-language production premiering in 1955 in London, it has become a cultural touchstone having been translated into dozens of languages and has inspired artists in the worlds of film, television, dance, opera, visual arts, fashion, and even video games. London’s National Theatre surveyed over 800 leaders of the theater world and Waiting For Godot topped the list as the most significant play of the last 100 years. In 2009, Ben Brantley, writing for the New York Times, said of Godot, “this greatest of 20th century plays, is also entertainment of a high order.”

Music From Waiting For Godot, a full-length album composed and produced by Ben and Max Ringham featuring 13-tracks of original instrumental music from and inspired by the production was released last week. The album is available to stream on all DSPs. To stream the album, please visit www.benandmax.co.uk/godot.