SIX Original Broadway Cast Members To Reunite For Chicago Benefit Concert

The Illinois Conservatory for the Arts will present THE ROYAL REUNION: Celebrating Six Years of Six, a benefit concert featuring members of the original Broadway cast of Six, on Monday, June 22, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. at The Fairlie.

The event marks the six-year anniversary of the musical’s transfer to Broadway in 2020 and will reunite performers Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Keirsten Hodgens, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly, and Anna Uzele for a concert performance with a live band.

The performers originated the roles of the six wives of Henry VIII in the pop musical, which had its pre-Broadway run at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater before moving to Broadway.

Proceeds from the concert will support scholarships and arts education programs for youth through Illinois Conservatory for the Arts, a nonprofit institution based in Naperville that offers music, dance, and theatre training for adolescents and teens.

Standard ticket packages include valet parking, an open bar, and admission to an after-party with the performers, while VIP tickets include reserved seating for the concert. A livestream option will also be available for audiences unable to attend in person.

Founded in 2020, Illinois Conservatory for the Arts offers year-round classes and intensive programs for students through its Studio classes and IMPACT musical theatre intensives, which bring professional artists from Broadway, television, and film to work with young performers.

Tickets for THE ROYAL REUNION: Celebrating Six Years of Six are available now.