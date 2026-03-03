Taylor Trensch To Join NIGHT SIDE SONGS for Select Performances

Lincoln Center Theater has announced that Taylor Trensch will assume the role of Player 2, Dr. Verlaine in NIGHT SIDE SONGS at the Claire Tow Theater beginning Tuesday, March 3.

Trensch will appear in the role at select performances while original cast member Robin de Jesús is temporarily away from the production due to a family emergency. De Jesús shared that his mother passed away after living with ALS, and that he will miss several performances to be with his family as they grieve and return her to Puerto Rico.

“My beloved mother passed away yesterday, following a valiant journey with ALS. I will be missing a few performances to be with my family as we grieve her loss and return her to her homeland, Puerto Rico,” de Jesús said. “I am so grateful for the Night Side Songs team for not only being so accommodating, but for unknowingly preparing me for this moment through this magnificent show that celebrates caretaking. The brilliant Taylor Trensch will be stepping into my role with barely any notice. We're so lucky. Performing in this production has been wonderfully healing. I cannot wait to return to the world the Lazour brothers have created.”

Trensch, who has previously been involved with the musical in earlier development stages, will perform March 3, March 4, March 7, and March 8. De Jesús is currently scheduled to perform March 5 and March 6. Additional performance information will be announced at a later date.

Written by the Lazour brothers and directed by Taibi Magar, NIGHT SIDE SONGS explores the moments surrounding illness and caregiving, focusing on the connections formed between patients, loved ones, and caregivers. The musical features a folk-inspired score and traces the conversations, memories, and emotional exchanges that occur during life’s most difficult transitions.

The cast includes Robin de Jesús (and Taylor Trensch at select performances) as Player 2, Dr. Verlaine; Brooke Ishibashi as Player 4, Yasmine; Jonathan Raviv as Player 3, Frank; Kris Saint-Louis as Player 1, Nurse Isaac; and Mary Testa as Player 5, Desirée.

The creative team includes music director Alex Bechtel, set designer Matt Saunders, Costume Designer Jason Goodwin, lighting designer Amith Chandrashaker, sound designer Justin Stasiw, casting by Taylor Williams and The Telsey Office, and stage manager Elizabeth Emanuel. The score was developed with Madeline Benson.

NIGHT SIDE SONGS originated in a world premiere co-production between American Repertory Theater at Harvard University and Philadelphia Theatre Company, following a commission by American Repertory Theater. The musical was later presented by Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts as part of the Under the Radar Festival.

Trensch most recently appeared in the Encores! production of Bat Boy: The Musical at New York City Center and received a 2025 Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his performance in the revival of Floyd Collins. His Broadway credits include Camelot, Dear Evan Hansen, Hello, Dolly!, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Matilda the Musical, and Wicked.