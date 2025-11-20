Photos: Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty in TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)

Get a first look at the cast in action!
BroadwayWorld has your first look at Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). The production stars Olivier Award-winning actor Sam Tutty, in his Broadway debut as Dougal, and Broadway leading lady Christiani Pitts as Robin, who reprise their roles from the show’s acclaimed run at American Repertory Theater. Check out the photos below!
Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen, The Color Purple) and Vincent Michael (Safety Not Guaranteed, Mystic Pizza) are the standbys.
Meet Robin, the sister of the bride and a no-nonsense New Yorker with a lot of errands to run—including picking up the groom’s estranged son from the airport. These two strangers begin their journey together, navigating New York City, secrets, and second chances.
Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy
Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty
