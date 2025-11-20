 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty in TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)

Get a first look at the cast in action!

By: Nov. 20, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

BroadwayWorld has your first look at Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). The production stars Olivier Award-winning actor Sam Tutty, in his Broadway debut as Dougal, and Broadway leading lady Christiani Pitts as Robin, who reprise their roles from the show’s acclaimed run at American Repertory Theater.  Check out the photos below!

Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen, The Color Purple) and Vincent Michael (Safety Not Guaranteed, Mystic Pizza) are the standbys.

Meet Robin, the sister of the bride and a no-nonsense New Yorker with a lot of errands to run—including picking up the groom’s estranged son from the airport. These two strangers begin their journey together, navigating New York City, secrets, and second chances.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Photos: Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty in TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Image
Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty

Photos: Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty in TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Image
Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty

Photos: Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty in TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Image
Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts

Photos: Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty in TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Image
Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts

Photos: Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty in TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Image
Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty

Photos: Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty in TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Image
Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts

Photos: Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty in TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Image
Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty

Photos: Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty in TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Image
Sam Tutty

Photos: Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty in TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Image
Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty

Photos: Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty in TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Image
Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty

Photos: Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty in TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Image
Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty

Photos: Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty in TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Image
Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty

Photos: Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty in TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Image
Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts

Photos: Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty in TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Image
Christiani Pitts

Photos: Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty in TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Image
Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty



Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos