Video: CHEZ JOEY at Arena Stage Releases Trailer With Myles Frost & More

Arena Stage has released a new trailer for their production of Chez Joey. Watch the new video, which features Myles Frost (Broadway: MJ the Musical) as Joey Evans, Awa Sal Secka (The Public Theater’s Goddess) as Linda English, Samantha Massell (Broadway: Fiddler on the Roof) as Vera Simpson, and more.

With fresh arrangements of the legendary catalog of Great American Songbook duo Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart, a new book by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Richard LaGravenese (The Fisher King), choreography by Tony winner Savion Glover (Bring in 'da Noise, Bring in 'da Funk), and co-direction by actor, director, and producer Tony Goldwyn (ABC’s Scandal) and Glover - the production runs through March 15th, 2025.

The production also stars Angela Hall (Broadway: Black and Blue) as Lucille Wallace, and Kevin Cahoon (Broadway: Shucked) as Melvin Snyder. They are joined by Lamont Brown, Crystal J Freeman, Charis Michelle Gullage, Ndaya Dream Hoskins, Marcus John, Josh Johnson, Addi Loving, Kalen Robinson, Brooke Taylor, and Alana S. Thomas.

Understudies are Crystal J Freeman (u/s Lucille), Marcus John (u/s Joey), Justin Michael Duval (u/s Melvin), Jordan Taylor (u/s Linda), and Karen Vincent (u/s Vera). Jailyn Wilkerson is a swing.

Set against the heat and hustle of the 1940s Chicago club scene, Chez Joey reexamines the question of sex and love and ambition and cost through a bold contemporary lens. Cue Joey Evans: an irresistible, slick-talking, velvet-voiced nightclub performer with dreams bigger than the bandstand. But in a city where the right connections mean everything, he finds himself caught between Linda, the bright-eyed chorus girl, and Vera, the wealthy baroness who can bankroll his big break—for a price. With no-nonsense club owner Lucille and vaudeville performer-turned-Chicago-social-insider Melvin watching his every move, Joey’s got one choice to make: play it straight or risk it all for a shot at the spotlight.