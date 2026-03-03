Reeve Carney, Alex Newell and More to Join THE FESTIVAL

Reeve Carney, Alex Newell, JJ Niemann, and five new members of the RENT original Broadway company including Rodney Hicks, Kristen Lee Kelly, Timothy Britten Parker, Byron Utley and Fredi Walker-Brown, have joined the star-studded line-up for The Festival, the first-of-its-kind three-day outdoor celebration of Broadway’s greatest hits and brightest stars taking place at Kingston’s historic Hutton Brickyards August 14–16, 2026.

Amex Presale Tickets for the event are available starting tomorrow, Wednesday, March 4 at 10:00 AM ET through Thursday, March 5 at 10:00 PM ET. (While supplies last. Talent subject to change. Terms Apply).

A fan presale will be available beginning on Thursday, March 5 at 10 AM. General tickets will be available beginning Friday, March 6 at 10 AM.

Designed as a true destination event, as previously announced, The Festival will bring together an extraordinary lineup of Broadway artists including Audra McDonald, Kelli O’Hara, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Christopher Jackson, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Adrienne Warren, Amber Ardolino, Ben Levi Ross, Cara Rose DiPietro, Casey Likes, Denée Benton, Eva Noblezada, James Monroe Iglehart, Jason Robert Brown, Jenn Colella, Joy Woods, Julie Benko, Lauren Patten, Mandy Gonzalez, Norbert Leo Butz, Seth Rudetsky, Talia Suskauer, Tommy Bracco, Tom Kitt, Tyler Joseph Ellis, and more artists still to be added; and a Rent 30th Anniversary Celebration will be held featuring original Broadway cast members Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Jesse L. Martin, Adam Pascal, and Anthony Rapp plus newly added RENT alum Rodney Hicks, Kristen Lee Kelly, Timothy Britten Parker, Byron Utley, and Fredi Walker-Brown.

Blending concert performances with immersive fan experiences, The Festival will feature unforgettable performances from beloved Broadway classics, campfire sing-alongs, a ‘Club Cumming on the Hudson’ piano bar, Broadway Rave’s iconic dance party, theatrical costume contests, and more. Each evening, The Festival will conclude with electric solo and ensemble performances featuring marquee talent presenting beloved songs, both well-known classics and surprising mashups and medleys. The Festival will be directed by Broadway legend and Tony Award-winning choreographer and director Jerry Mitchell and D.B. Bonds.