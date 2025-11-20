Video: Yolanda Adams Says HELL'S KITCHEN Broadway Debut is a 'Bucket List' Moment

Click Here for More on Backstage Live with Richard Ridge

Grammy-winning gospel icon Yolanda Adams is heading to Broadway! The four-time Grammy Award winner will step into the role of Miss Liza Jane in Hell’s Kitchen, the Alicia Keys–inspired musical now playing at the Shubert Theatre beginning tomorrow, November 21. She will share the role with Tony and Grammy Award winner Kecia Lewis before taking over full time on December 16.

BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge sat down with Adams to discuss making her Broadway debut! About joining the production, Adams shared, "I am looking forward to just being. Being in the moment. Enjoying it. Because I've been on stages all over the world, but this stage is important right now."

Adams, one of gospel music’s most celebrated voices, has earned four Grammy Awards, seven NAACP Image Awards, and a long list of industry honors across her 15 albums.

The musical, featuring a book by Kristoffer Diaz, direction by Michael Greif, and choreography by Camille A. Brown, reimagines Keys’s songs and life experiences through the story of Ali, a fiery 17-year-old growing up in Manhattan Plaza. The show won the 2025 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album and continues to draw packed houses at the Shubert Theatre.