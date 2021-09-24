Student Blogs This Week - Watching COME FROM AWAY, the International Student Experience, Seeing SIX, and More!

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more.

Read some of the top blogs from this week below!

Check out more Student Blogs here! And don't miss a single blog by following our Instagram and liking our Facebook page!

Interested in joining the Student Blogger team this fall? We're currently accepting applications now through Wednesday, September 29 at 11:59pm ET. Learn more here.

Student Blog: Watching Come From Away for the First Time

Student Blogger: Silvana Flores

Excerpt: I don't know if you already knew, but Come From Away the musical is now available on Apple Tv, I watched it for the first time and I wanted to write about it because even though I didn't watch it in a theatre on Broadway , it was worth every minute.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: That Mental Health Conversation

Student Blogger: Allie Pruett

Excerpt: How do I manage my anxiety and get college done at the same time? It's easy. Don't pile too much on yourself at one time. Take it easy on yourself and don't overdo it. Find ways to manage your time that don't leave you in a panicky mess later.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: A Mexican in Toronto

Student Blogger: Claudia Quintero

Excerpt: After a year and a half of being in my hometown at Mexico, I am back in Toronto, where I am taking my Musical Theatre college program. It´s been busy days but I couldn´t be happier, I´ve got to experience a thousand of the things in the last 15 days and I feel blessed.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Get Comfortable With Being Uncomfortable

Student Blogger: Breanna Ebisch

Excerpt: I'm not one to go to events or trips by myself mostly because that's out of my comfort zone and I've gotten used to doing things with my friends or family. So when the opportunity came up to go to a minor league baseball game, but no one I knew could go, I was faced with the question of do I miss out on something I want to do because of my comfort level or do I step out of where I feel 'safe' and go?

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Choppie's Rating System

Student Blogger: Caiti Ho

Excerpt: I think we can all agree that whenever there is an announcement of a new adaptation, we all have our criticisms of the adaptation and hopes for the production. I have created a full proof rating system for all adaptations because it allows me to focus my irritation into purposeful and realistic cons of an adaptation.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: How to Get Over Your Inferiority Complex in the Rehearsal Space

Student Blogger: Meredith Muirhead

Excerpt: As actors, we're always fighting the urge to compare ourselves to our fellow performers, whether we mean to or not. It's just instinctive- all human beings naturally compare themselves to others because that's what society has always driven us to do. An actor's first rehearsal for a show is the time where the comparative thoughts manifest themselves just as much as they do in a callback or audition room, because we're looking around at our fellow cast members and thinking, "Wow, I'm nowhere near as good as this person and that one," or "I don't know why I'm here. Everyone fits their role so perfectly and I'm still struggling." This thought process, unfortunately, is not so much an example of humility as much as it is a drawback in the rehearsal space.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: 'Little Shop' Visits 'The Tonight Show'

Student Blogger: Grace Callahan

Excerpt: Last week, in preparation for their re-opening tonight (Sept. 21), the returning cast of Little Shop of Horrors paid a visit to Jimmy Fallon at the Tonight Show. The cast, including Christian Borle, Tammy Blanchard, and Jeremy Jordan (having replaced Jonathon Groff in this run as Seymour) performed a medley of the title song and 'Skid Row'.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Back to Broadway

Student Blogger: Paige Rosko

Excerpt: While we were squished on top of each other, as is normal in a theater, I did not see anyone who was not wearing a mask. Everyone seemed to be following the rules and no one made a big fuss about having to wear a mask. Before being let into the theater, every audience member had to show a staff member their vaccination card and photo ID. While this did slow down the process of getting everyone into the theater, it was worth it. I have seen a few live, outdoor shows since the beginning of the pandemic and I do still feel more comfortable seeing a show outside, but I'm not opposed to seeing shows inside.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Welcome Fall!

Student Blogger: Emily Ownby

Excerpt: The leaves on the tree outside my dorm window have begun to change from green to orange. Vocal ensembles have begun working on Christmas tunes. Midterms are a few weeks away. Dance class doesn't make me as sore anymore. The semester is well underway.