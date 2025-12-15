Twelve Days of Christmas: Carrie Coon

The holidays are upon us and BroadwayWorld is continuing our favorite annual tradition of celebrating the holiday season with a Twelve Days of Christmas countdown. This year we are featuring some of our favorite members of the 2025 Broadway scene to share their most cherished holiday songs, films, and performances. This year's countdown is sponsored by The Artist, streaming now on the Network.

In the twilight of the Gilded Age an eccentric, failing tycoon (Mandy Patinkin) and his brilliant wife (Janet McTeer) host an ensemble of the era's biggest celebrities including Thomas Edison, Edgar Degas and Evelyn Nesbit. The gathering soon turns deadly. The Artist also stars Danny Huston, Patti LuPone, Hank Azaria, Clark Gregg, Zachary Quinto and more. Check out the series the New York Times calls "....Operatic in its passions and power plays."

Carrie Coon is back on Broadway this holiday season! After taking the world be storm with acclaimed appearances in The Gilded Age and The White Lotus, she returns to the stage in Bug, written by her husband a frequent collaborator Tracy Letts. During a break from rehearsals, she shared which music gets her family in the spirit every year.

"We love Ahmad Jamal. He is a really popular artist at our house for this time of year, when we're lounging around at home and when it's snowing outside," she told BroadwayWorld. "And then there's a great Nat King Cole album that always makes me think of Christmas. My son was obsessed with it when he was three and we listen to it 200 times... so I'm eager to bring that back now that he's seven and we've had a break from it."

Carrie Coon’s work spans stage, television, and film. Her portrayal of Honey in the Broadway revival of Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? earned her a Tony Award nomination. Since then, she’s appeared Off-Broadway in Placebo (Playwrights Horizons) and Mary Jane (New York Theatre Workshop), and has been a company member with Steppenwolf Theatre (2019). Her television credits include “The Leftovers” on HBO (Critics’ Choice Award), “Fargo” on FX (Emmy Award nomination), “The Gilded Age” on HBO (Emmy Award nomination, Screen Actors Guild Award nomination), and “The White Lotus” (Emmy Award nomination) on HBO.