Video: IAMT Student Nails 'Gimme Gimme' at Jeremy Jordan Masterclass

Before Jeremy Jordan took the stage in The Great Gatsby on Broadway last week, he taught a masterclass at The Institute for American Musical Theatre. The Tony-nominee worked with IAMT's second year students, reuniting with his Rock of Ages co-star Michael Minarik, who is the institute's owner and director.

A video from the masterclass has gone viral on social media, showing Jordan giving hilarious direction to IAMT student Adriana Trafficante. While she belts out "Gimme Gimme" from Thoroughly Modern Millie, Jordan begins yelling out direction, before demonstrating himself.

Trafficante's stellar vocals while carrying out Jordan's advice led her fellow students to cheer, with the social media post now nearing one million views on Instagram.

Jeremy Jordan can currently be seen on Broadway in The Great Gatsby, returning to the title role after starring in Floyd Collins on Broadway this year. Other Broadway shows include Newsies, Bonnie & Clyde, Waitress, West Side Story, and American Son.

IAMT is a post-secondary, two-year professional training program for students 17 years of age and up (exceptional dancers who are 15 or 16 years of age may be considered). Located in New York City, notable alumni include Kammie Crumm (The Music Man), Miriam Ali (Funny Girl), and Justin Mensah (The Lion King, National Tour).