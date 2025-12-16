Simu Liu Will Make Broadway Debut in OH, MARY!

Actor Simu Liu will make his Broadway debut in the smash hit play Oh, Mary! Liu will join the Broadway comedy as “Mary’s Teacher” beginning on Tuesday, February 3, for performances through Tuesday, April 21. He is best known for his starring role in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the ACTRA Award-winning CBC/Netflix comedy series “Kim’s Convenience,” Barbie, and “The Copenhagen Test."

Additionally, current cast members John-Andrew Morrison (‘Mary’s Husband’), Jenn Harris (‘Mary’s Chaperone’), and Tony Macht (‘Mary’s Husband’s Assistant’) will extend their engagements in the company, continuing alongside Liu at the Lyceum Theatre through April 26. As previously announced, Tony and Obie Award-winning actor, writer, and director John Cameron Mitchell will join the company as ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ beginning February 3 for performances through April 26.

Written by 2025 Tony Award winner Cole Escola, and directed by 2025 Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record twelve times, and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment.

Oh, Mary! is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia with Bob Boyett, The Council, Jean Doumanian Productions, Nicole Eisenberg, Jay Marcus & George Strus, Irony Point, Richard Batchelder/Bradley Reynolds, Tyler Mount/Tommy Doyle, Nelson & Tao, Palomares & Rosenberg, and Showtown Productions.

About Simu Liu

SIMU LIU made history as the star of the first Asian-fronted movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Destin Daniel Cretton’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which garnered him the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Action Movie Star. For five seasons, Liu starred in the CBC/Netflix comedy series “Kim’s Convenience,” which won the ACTRA Awards for Outstanding Ensemble in 2017 and was also nominated for the same award in 2018. Kim’s Convenience also went on to win the award for Best Comedy Series at the 2018 Canadian Screen Awards. The first Canadian television series with an all-Asian lead cast, the series chronicles the day-to-day micro-dramas encountered by a Korean immigrant family that runs a corner grocery store.

Liu’s first major role was on the critically acclaimed OMNI crime drama “Blood and Water,” the first trilingual series (English, Mandarin, and Cantonese) produced by Canadian television, for which he received nominations at the ACTRA Awards and Canadian Screen Awards. Aside from his performance on screen, Liu participated in the writing room for the series by contributing in the show’s second season as a story editor and as the main writer for one episode. In 2023, he starred in Warner Bros.’ highest grossing film Barbie directed by Greta Gerwig and starring opposite Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and in the Focus Features thriller Last Breath opposite Woody Harrelson.

Liu will star in and executive produce the espionage thriller “The Copenhagen Test” for Peacock in December, collaborating with James Wan and Atomic Monster. Up next, Liu will star in Avengers: Doomsday, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, reprising his iconic role as Shang-Chi. The highly anticipated film is scheduled for release in December 2026.

His other film and television credits include Netflix’s animated film In Your Dreams opposite Cristin Milioti, Amazon’s action-comedy Jackpot from director Paul Feig opposite John Cena, Netflix’s science fiction thriller Atlas opposite Jennifer Lopez, Lionsgate’s Arthur the King, HBO Max’s “The Other Two,” ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat”, “Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens,” NBC’s “Taken,” and Amazon’s “The Expanse.” Liu’s New York Times Bestselling memoir, We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story, was released by HarperCollins in 2022.