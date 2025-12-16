JUST FOR ONE DAY – THE LIVE AID MUSICAL To Launch UK And Ireland Tour In 2027

JUST FOR ONE DAY – THE LIVE AID MUSICAL will embark on a major UK and Ireland tour beginning in March 2027, opening at Curve in Leicester. Producers Jamie Wilson Productions have announced that the tour will subsequently visit Cardiff, Canterbury, Manchester, Oxford, Edinburgh, Plymouth, Sunderland, Birmingham, and Nottingham, with additional venues and dates to be confirmed.

The musical tells the behind-the-scenes story of Live Aid, the global music event held on July 13, 1985, that united performers and audiences around the world. Featuring songs by artists including Bob Dylan, David Bowie, The Who, U2, Queen, Madonna, The Police, Elton John, Paul McCartney, and Diana Ross, the production revisits the day that brought 1.5 billion people together through music.

Bob Geldof said the musical “brilliantly reimagines why Live Aid worked then and why the humanity of that day still matters now,” adding that he is pleased audiences across the UK and Ireland will have the opportunity to see the production.

The tour follows the show’s current West End run at the Shaftesbury Theatre, which will conclude on February 7, 2026, ahead of a planned refurbishment of the venue. The London production opened in May 2025 after a North American run at Toronto’s CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre and a record-breaking world premiere at The Old Vic, where it became the fastest-selling musical in the theatre’s history.

Written by John O’Farrell and directed by Luke Sheppard, the musical features musical supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Matthew Brind, choreography by Ebony Molina, and casting by Stuart Burt CDG. The production continues to support the work of The Band Aid Charitable Trust, with £1.5 million raised to date.

Information about ticket on-sale dates for the tour will be announced on the show's website.