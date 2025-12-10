Julie Benko Will Join the Cast of RAGTIME in January

Julie Benko will join the company of the revival of Ragtime at the Vivian Beaumont Theater as ‘Emma Goldman’ beginning Friday, January 9 through Sunday, March 29. Shaina Taub who originated the role, and will be taking a previously announced leave of absence following the Sunday, January 4 performance, will return to the production on Tuesday, March 31.

In addition, Ellie May Sennett will take over the role of ‘The Little Girl’ beginning January 6, which she has been understudying, with Aerina DeBoer joining the company as the understudy for the role. Paul Slade Smith will join the company as ‘Grandfather’ from January 13 through February 8, with Tom Nelis who originated the role returning on February 10.

Beginning February 4th, Tim Semon will take over as Production Stage Manager.

About Ragtime

Ragtime currently stars Tony nominee Joshua Henry, Olivier and Grammy nominee Caissie Levy, Tony Award-winner Brandon Uranowitz, Colin Donnell, Nichelle Lewis, Ben Levi Ross, Tony Award-winner Shaina Taub, Anna Grace Barlow, John Clay III, Rodd Cyrus, Nick Barrington, and Tabitha Lawing.

They are joined by Nicholas Barrón, Lauren Blackman, Allison Blackwell, Briana Carlson-Goodman, Jordan Chin, Eean Sherrod Cochran, Billy Cohen, Kerry Conte, Rheaume Crenshaw, Ellie Fishman, Jason Forbach, Nick Gaswirth, Ta’Nika Gibson, Jackson Parker Gill, David Jennings, Kaleb Johnson, Marina Kondo, Morgan Marcell, Kane Emmanuel Miller, Jenny Mollet, Tom Nelis, Kent Overshown, Kayla Pecchioni, John Rapson, Matthew Scott, Ellie May Sennett, Deandre Sevon, Jacob Keith Watson, and Alan Wiggins rounding out the cast.

Featuring a lush score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, a stirring book by Terrence McNally, and original orchestrations by William David Brohn—all of whom won Tony Awards for their work—Ragtime weaves fictional narratives with real historical figures and events, creating a rich tapestry that blurs the line between personal struggle and national identity, making history feel both intimate and epic.

Ragtime is the sweeping musical adaptation of E. L. Doctorow’s classic novel that follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the dawn of the 20th Century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker, Jr. (Joshua Henry) and his beloved Sarah (Nichelle Lewis), Jewish immigrant Tateh (Brandon Uranowitz) and his little girl, and a wealthy white family led by matriarch Mother (Caissie Levy). All grasping for the same dream, if only they can hold onto it.

The creative team for the Lincoln Center Theater production of Ragtime includes Ellenore Scott (choreography), David Korins (set design), Linda Cho (costume design), Adam Honoré & Donald Holder (lighting design), Kai Harada (sound design), 59 Studio (projection design), Tom Watson (hair and wig design), Ann James (sensitivity specialist), and The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA (casting). Music Director James Moore conducts a 28-piece orchestra featuring original orchestrations by William David Brohn, and vocal arrangements by Stephen Flaherty. Cody Renard Richard is the production stage manager.

As previously announced, the 2025 Broadway cast recording Ragtime, will be released digitally on January 9, 2026, with CD and vinyl releases to follow on February 6 and April 3, respectively.