Video: New Look At Mozart’s THE MAGIC FLUTE At the Metropolitan Opera

The Metropolitan Opera has released a rehearsal video from its upcoming revival of THE MAGIC FLUTE, offering an early look at Julie Taymor’s production ahead of the opera’s holiday performances. The clip features tenor Joshua Blue singing an excerpt from Tamino’s aria during the final dress rehearsal, conducted by Erina Yashima.

The video arrives as the Met prepares to welcome soprano Rainelle Krause for her company debut as the Queen of the Night. Krause, who has earned international recognition for her interpretation of the role, will appear in six performances of the production during the run. Her previous performances of the Queen of the Night include appearances with the Royal Danish Opera, English National Opera, Dutch National Opera, Staatsoper Berlin Unter den Linden, Nashville Opera, The Atlanta Opera, and Les Arts, València.

Erina Yashima also makes her Metropolitan Opera debut conducting the first performances of the run. THE MAGIC FLUTE is presented in a family-friendly, English-language abridged adaptation, running approximately 115 minutes without an intermission, as part of the Met’s 2025–2026 season.

The rehearsal video was filmed by Pete Scalzitti and provides a glimpse into the staging.