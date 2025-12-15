Student Blog: Tradition

As a Broadway lover and self-proclaimed theater kid, it’s difficult for me to see shows at my college sometimes. They are always so incredible, and a part of me wishes I could be up there with them. When I did theater in middle school, we always had a chant that we did before we went on stage. It helped us to get our nerves out and our energy up, and for me, it was a reminder of how much I loved the theater community that I was part of.

When I was in high school, most (if not all) of my closest friends were part of our theater department. This meant that I got to see so many amazing shows during my time there. Being from California, one of our sacred traditions that we adopted was going to In-N-Out after a show. Whether it was opening or closing night, you could always find a large group of theater kids at our local In-N-Out, usually outside causing a raucous.

In moving to New York, I knew that I would see Broadway shows as often as I could afford to. Because of this, I have now adopted the tradition of going to get a treat after each show! Usually, this tradition takes me to Anita’s Gelato in Times Square. It may be expensive, but it’s the best gelato I have ever tasted.

I love this tradition because I can share it with everyone who comes to shows with me. When I have family visiting I always make sure to take them there, so that they can experience even a small part of my New York life. It’s also a great place to debrief after the show! We can talk about what we enjoyed, the actors, the music, and everything in between. There is also nothing like people-watching in Times Square. If you’re lucky, you’ll get to eavesdrop on some very interesting conversations.

Another personal tradition that I do, mainly at Broadway shows, is looking through the Playbill to find out where all of the actors in the show went to college. There is something so interesting to me about seeing where these extremely talented people came from, and where they studied theater. I also love reading about the other things they’ve been in, because it helps me feel like I know them better as people to learn about what other pieces have shaped their performances.

As I am now more than halfway through my time at college, I hope to continue these traditions going forward. There are so many Broadway shows I have yet to see that I can not wait to explore! I will always hold a special place in my heart for Anita’s Gelato and Playbill-stalking.