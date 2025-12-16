Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party

Burruss is taking on the role of ‘Angélique’ for a limited engagement through March 8, 2026.
Grammy Award winner and Tony Award and Emmy Award nominee Kandi Burruss has returned to the stage, appearing in the Broadway musical & Juliet. Burruss is taking on the role of ‘Angélique’ for a limited engagement through March 8, 2026.
She took her first bows on December 11, 2025, and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos from her curtain call, backstage, and after party at Sardi's below!
Kandi Burruss made her Broadway debut in the long-running hit musical Chicago in 2018, and has since become an accomplished theater producer for shows such as The Piano Lesson (Tony Award nomination), The Wiz, Othello, and the upcoming Joe Turner’s Come and Gone. She returns to the stage in the hit Max Martin musical comedy this year, though Burruss herself is no stranger to the music world. She was a member of the R&B female vocal group Xscape, and also has songwriting credits that include Destiny’s Child’s Grammy-nominated “Bills, Bills, Bills,” and TLC’s Grammy-winning “No Scrubs,” along with fan favorite songs from Pink, Ariana Grande, Ed SHeeran, and more.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
