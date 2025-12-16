 tracker
Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party

Burruss is taking on the role of ‘Angélique’ for a limited engagement through March 8, 2026.

By: Dec. 16, 2025

Grammy Award winner and Tony Award and Emmy Award nominee Kandi Burruss has returned to the stage, appearing in the Broadway musical & Juliet. Burruss is taking on the role of ‘Angélique’ for a limited engagement through March 8, 2026.

She took her first bows on December 11, 2025, and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos from her curtain call, backstage, and after party at Sardi's below!

Kandi Burruss made her Broadway debut in the long-running hit musical Chicago in 2018, and has since become an accomplished theater producer for shows such as The Piano Lesson (Tony Award nomination), The Wiz, Othello, and the upcoming Joe Turner’s Come and Gone. She returns to the stage in the hit Max Martin musical comedy this year, though Burruss herself is no stranger to the music world. She was a member of the R&B female vocal group Xscape, and also has songwriting credits that include Destiny’s Child’s Grammy-nominated “Bills, Bills, Bills,” and TLC’s Grammy-winning “No Scrubs,” along with fan favorite songs from Pink, Ariana Grande, Ed SHeeran, and more. 

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
Kandi Burruss

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
James Monroe Iglehart and Kandi Burruss

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
Nathan Levy and Michael Iván Carrier,

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
Liam Pearce

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
Kandi Burruss

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
James Monroe Iglehart and Kandi Burruss

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
Kandi Burruss

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
Kandi Burruss

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
Drew Gehling and Teal Wicks

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
Drew Gehling

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
Teal Wicks

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
Gianna Harris

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
Gianna Harris

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
Kandi Burruss

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
Kandi Burruss

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
Kandi Burruss

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
Kandi Burruss

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
Gianna Harris, Kandi Burruss and Teal Wicks

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
Kandi Burruss as "Angélique" and the cast of "&Juliet"

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
James Monroe Iglehart and Kandi Burruss

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
James Monroe Iglehart and Kandi Burruss

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
James Monroe Iglehart and Kandi Burruss

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
Kandi Burruss

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
Kandi Burruss

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
Kandi Burruss

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
Kandi Burruss and Brian A. Moreland

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
Kandi Burruss

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
Kandi Burruss

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
Kandi Burruss, Drew Gehling and Teal Wicks

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
Kandi Burruss and James Monroe Iglehart

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
Kandi Burruss, Gianna Harris and Riley Burruss

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
Kandi Burruss and Producer Eva Price

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
Kandi Burruss and Saycon Sengbloh

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
James Monroe Iglehart, Kandi Burruss, Drew Gehling and Teal Wicks

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
Kandi Burruss and People Magazine's Dave Quinn

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
Kandi Burruss and Tamsen Fadal

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
Xscape reunion: Tamika Scott, Kandi Burruss and Tameka "Tiny" Cottle

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
Kandi Burruss and Gianna Harris

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
Kandi Burruss and Gianna Harris

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
Kandi Burruss and Riley Burruss

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
Kandi Burruss and Brian A. Moreland

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
Kandi Burruss and Nick Roses

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
Kandi Burruss and Kristen Scott

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
DonJuan Clark and Kandi Burruss

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
Carmon Cambrice, Kandi Burruss and DonJuan Clark

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
Kandi Burruss and Kenny Leon

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
Jami Ziegler, Carmon Cambrice, Don Juan Clark, Kandi Burruss, Brian Moreland, Alfonzo Meadows and Kristen Scott

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
Michael Iván Carrier, James Monroe Iglehart and Gianna Harris

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
James Monroe Iglehart and Kandi Burruss

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
Kandi Burruss and T.I.

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
Kandi Burruss

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
Kandi Burruss

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
Kandi Burruss

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
Nathan Levy and Michael Iván Carrier

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
Daniel Assetta, Nathan Levy, Michael Iván Carrier and Makai Hernandez

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
Makai Hernandez and Daniel Assetta

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
Kandi Burruss and Johnny Perlaza

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
Daniel Assetta, Kandi Burruss and Makai Hernandez

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
Kandi Burruss, Jennifer Weber and TJ Tapp

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
Kandi Burruss and Riley Burruss

Photos: Kandi Burruss Takes First Bows in & JULIET and Celebrates at After Party Image
Kandi Burruss



