Faye Tozer Joins Cast of MEAN GIRLS THE MUSICAL At Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Further casting has been announced for MEAN GIRLS THE MUSICAL, which will play Wolverhampton Grand Theatre as part of its UK tour. The production will feature Faye Tozer and Kiara Dario alongside previously announced principal cast members.

Joining the company are Faye Tozer as Ms Heron / Ms Norbury / Mrs George and Kiara Dario as Gretchen Wieners. They will appear alongside Emily Lane as Cady Heron, Vivian Panka as Regina George, Sophie Pourret as Karen Smith, Georgie Buckland as Janis Sarkisian, Max Gill as Damian Hubbard, Karim Zeroual as Kevin Ganatra, and Joshua Elmore as Mr Duvall.

Tozer’s theatre credits include Everybody’s Talking About Jamie in the West End, Singin’ in the Rain, 42nd Street, 101 Dalmatians, and Tell Me On A Sunday, among others. Dario will make her UK principal debut in MEAN GIRLS, following appearances in the original London cast of The Great Gatsby and international productions including Miss Saigon.

The company also includes Charlie Barnard, Rebekah Bryant, Michael Dean-Wilson, Savannah Ffrench, Fergie Fraser, Thomas Gotobed, Jenny Huxley-Golden, Trisha Kumar, Sadie Levett, Arjun Mudahar, Jessie Odeleye, Stefanos Petri, Charlotte Pourret, Jack Rose, Tori Louise Ryan, Lillia Squires, and Jayd’n Tyrone.

Based on the Paramount Pictures film, MEAN GIRLS THE MUSICAL follows home-schooled newcomer Cady Heron as she navigates the social hierarchy of North Shore High and becomes entangled with the Plastics—Regina, Gretchen, and Karen. The musical features a book by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond, lyrics by Nell Benjamin, and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw.

The stage musical premiered in Washington, D.C. before opening on Broadway, followed by multiple U.S. tours and a West End run. The production received the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical.