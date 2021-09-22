Student Blog: Welcome Fall!

The leaves on the tree outside my dorm window have begun to change from green to orange. Vocal ensembles have begun working on Christmas tunes. Midterms are a few weeks away. Dance class doesn't make me as sore anymore. The semester is well underway.

It's bittersweet to think about being in my senior year of college. I'm looking forward to senior recitals, graduation, and moving on to my post-grad adventure, but I'm going to miss late-night karaoke sessions, theatre nerd club meetings, and going to lectures still sweaty from dance class. College isn't supposed to last forever, but the joy I feel spending time with friends, and dancing and singing every day, is something I want to feel for the rest of my life.

When I think back on my college experience, I get frustrated knowing that I missed out on two and half semesters of on-campus college life due to Covid-19. It doesn't feel fair, but will serve as a lesson for the future: enjoy the present. Every moment is exciting in its own way and should be enjoyed. Even reading too many pages for homework is a reminder of how lucky I am to be in school, studying something I love. When I get overwhelmed thinking about the future, I have to remind myself to focus on the now.

Whenever I feel unmotivated, I think back to how hard I worked to get into a BFA program when I was a senior in high school. I think about the spreadsheets, audition videos, rejection letters, and hopeful passion that fueled my college application and audition process. I worked so hard to be doing what I am doing now. I wish I could tell my 17-year-old self that everything is going to be fine. You're going to get into a program and make amazing friends and learn so much and have fun doing it. My 17-year-old self motivates me to continue to work hard for my future because I have no idea what it holds.

As the leaves change color, I know that I continue to change too. I am not the same person I was when I started college. I'm physically and mentally stronger, smarter, and more technically advanced. I have a strong sense of self and how to take care of myself. I move, work, and live with confidence.

Good things are coming, but the best things are happening right now, and I wouldn't trade that for the world. Happy Fall!