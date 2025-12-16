Josh Groban to Play North American Arena Tour with Jennifer Hudson

Tony, EMMY, and five-time GRAMMY Award-nominated performer Josh Groban has shared plans for a North American tour with special guest, EGOT-winning artist host Jennifer Hudson. The special news was announced on Tuesday morning on The Jennifer Hudson Show. Watch the clip below.

Kicking off June 2 at Place Bell in Montreal, QC, the run will bring the pair to major markets across the U.S. and Canada, with highlights including Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on June 4, TD Garden in Boston on June 6, Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 12, and Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 16.

Ticket pre-sales begin Wednesday, December 17th at 10am local, with general on-sale starting this Friday, December 19th at 10am local. In support of arts education nationwide, $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to Groban’s Find Your Light Foundation. Full routing is included below. For tickets and more information visit here.

On the announcement, Groban shared, “Performing live has always been one of the greatest joys of my life, and getting to share these nights with Jennifer, someone I admire so deeply, makes it all the more special. These shows are going to be emotional, celebratory, and full of surprises. I can’t wait to see everyone this summer.”

Earlier this year, Groban looked back on his body of work with Gems and its Deluxe Edition. Encompassing over two decades of definitive ballads, Gems features many highlights, including the 3x-Platinum signature anthem “You Raise Me Up." In November, he released Hidden Gems via Reprise Records — a curated collection of fan-favorite rarities, deep cuts, and previously unavailable tracks, including a new song “The Constant” (co-written with Pasek & Paul and produced by Dan Romer). Less than a week after the album’s release, Groban announced his 2026 GEMS World Tour, his first global tour in a decade.

In November, he performed a special sold-out show at London’s Union Chapel. In October, it was announced that he will appear in the upcoming Spinal Tap concert film, Stonehenge: The Final Finale, arriving in 2026. That same month, Groban's Find Your Light Foundation hosted its annual Benefit Concert for Arts Education, raising $1.5 million to help provide arts opportunities to students nationwide. In September, he performed back-to-back sold-out shows at the Hollywood Bowl.

In 2016, Groban made his Tony-nominated Broadway debut as Pierre in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1912. In the Spring of 2023, Groban took to Broadway once again, performing in the highly anticipated revival of Sweeney Todd, playing the title role which earned him Tony and GRAMMY Nominations along with widespread acclaim.

Jennifer Hudson is a Grammy, Oscar, Tony, and Emmy-winning artist and entertainment icon. Hudson’s nationally syndicated talk show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” is the recipient of thirteen Daytime Emmy Award nominations and two People’s Choice Awards nominations. The show, which continually features an impressive lineup of guests, earned her the AAFCA We See You Award, GLAAD's Excellence in Media Award, and multiple NAACP Image Awards for Best Talk Show Host and Outstanding Talk Series. Last October, Hudson released her Grammy-nominated first holiday album, The Gift of Love, which features genre-defying, world-class collaborations on classics and original songs.

Citi is the official card of the Josh Groban tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, December 16 at 12 PM local time until Thursday, December 18 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for Josh Groban with Special Guest Jennifer Hudson in the U.S. – no strings attached, simply for being a Verizon customer. The presale for select shows runs from Tuesday, December 16 at 12pm local time until Thursday, December 18 at 10pm local time. Visit myAccess in the My Verizon app for more details. Learn more about Verizon Access here.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR W/SPECIAL GUEST Jennifer Hudson

June 2 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell

June 4 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

June 6 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

June 7 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

June 10 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center

June 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

June 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

June 17 – Atlanta, GA – Gas South Arena

June 19 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena

June 20 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

June 24 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

June 25 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

June 27 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

June 28 – St Paul, MN – Grand Casino Arena

July 1 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

July 3 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center

2026 GEMS WORLD TOUR - already announced

Feb 7 – Honolulu, HI, US – Neal S. Blaisdell Center Arena

Feb 11 – Taipei, Taiwan – Taipei International Convention Center (TICC)

Feb 13 – Singapore – The Star Theatre

Feb 15 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Grand Ballroom, Ritz-Carlton Pacific Place

Feb 18 – Manila, Philippines – Mall Of Asia Arena

Feb 21 – Shibuya, Japan – Bunkamura Orchard Hall

Feb 22 – Shibuya, Japan – Bunkamura Orchard Hall

Feb 25 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

Feb 28 – Sydney, NSW, Australia – ICC Sydney Theatre

Mar 1 – Melbourne, VIC, Australia – Sidney Myer Music Bowl & Kings Domain

Mar 4 – South Brisbane, QLD, Australia – Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC)

Mar 7 – Torrensville, SA, Australia – Thebarton Theatre

Mar 9 – Perth, WA, Australia – Perth Theatre

Mar 25 – Manama, Bahrain – Bahrain National Theatre

Mar 27 – Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Coca-Cola Arena

Mar 29 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Apr 1 – London, UK – The O2

Apr 3 – Paris, France – Grand Rex

Apr 7 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom

Apr 8 – Frankfurt, Germany – myticket Jahrhunderthalle

Apr 11 – Düsseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Hall

Apr 12 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.