Exclusive: Behind the Scenes of Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer's Tony Awards Looks

From Lady of the Lake to starlet of the red carpet- Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Tony nominee for her stellar performance in Spamalot, was all glitz and glam on Sunday night for the 77th Annual Tony Awards.

BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you exclusive photos (with notes from Leslie) from behind the scenes of her getting ready process, which featured hair by Lindsay Block, make-up by Kelli Bartlett, and styling by Christina Ehrlich.

Leslie's Red Carpet Look was by Nicole Miller Archive (Dress), Gianvito Rossi (Shoes), Judith Leiber (Bag), and Fred Leighton (Jewelry). Her After Party Look was Nicole Miller Archive (Dress), Gianvito Rossi (Shoes), Judith Leiber (Bag), and Camilla Dietz Bergeron (Jewelry).

Photo Credit: Austin Ruffer



Kelli Bartlett doing her mastery makeup on me.



Taking a moment to be in the moment. It's Tony award day!



Getting dressed with my stylist Christina Ehrlich at the Sofitel Hotel.



Bags and jewelry galore.



Stylist Christina Ehrlich with the two Nicole Miller dresses I'll wear that night.



Diamonds diamonds and more diamonds.



Toast with the family!



My hairstylist Lindsay Block and makeup artist Kelli Bartlett assess the look for the carpet.



Photo shoot with the Sofitel hotel team.



A great shot on the balcony by my photographer, Austin Ruffer.



Saying goodbye and heading out!



Sparkling rose and a makeup touch up for the next dress of the night for the party.



Makeup artist Kelli Barltett doing her magic at midnight.



Lindsay Block cooking up a new hairstyle for the dress.



Another Nicole Miller look but with a disco Cher vibe.



I love this dress so much and I'm gonna pose.



The suites at the Carlyle Hotel are just the best. I love this hotel.



It's 3:30 am at the Carlyle Hotel. I want to sleep. I'm too old for this.