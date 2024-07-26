Exclusive: Hitting the Barricades with James D. Gish

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



We love Les Mis! We love Wicked! We love up and coming Stars! James D. Gish is here! He has been Fiyero in Wicked, he has a chart topping album that is gorgeous, and he is about to tour Europe in an epic arena version of Les Mis. James D. Gish joins the cast as Enjolras. He is here to talk about his journey from Arizona to Broadway and now across to the UK and Europe in the beloved show that we know and love!

James joins the previously announced Alfie Boe and Killian Donnelly, who share the role of Jean Valjean, and Michael Ball and Bradley Jaden, who share the role of Javert, will be Bonnie Langford as Madame Thénardier, Gavin Lee as Thénardier, Jac Yarrow as Marius, Beatrice Penny-Touré as Cosette, Channah Hewitt as Fantine, and Jeremy Secomb as Bishop of Digne, leading a cast and orchestra of over 65.

It was also confirmed that due to unprecedented demand and with most UK performances already sold out, new seats have been added in all cities, plus an extra performance in Manchester. UK tour schedule below. Tickets are on sale via lesmis.com/worldtour.

About The Roundtable

The Roundtable is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music, and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on BroadwayWorld every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!