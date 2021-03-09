Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: THE CHAOS TWINS are Joined by Tory Bullock- Watch Now! Photo

WATCH
VIDEO: THE CHAOS TWINS are Joined by Tory Bullock- Watch Now!

BWW Exclusive: Jennifer Ashley Tepper's THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY, VOLUME 4- Spotligh Photo

Exclusive
Exclusive: THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY, VOLUME 4- Spotlight on The Fallen Five

Brittney Johnson and Dana Steingold Now Offering Masterclasses on BroadwayWorld Stage Door Photo

Exclusive
Brittney Johnson and Dana Steingold Now Offering Masterclasses on BroadwayWorld Stage Door

VIDEO: Sam Harris Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now! Photo

Watch
VIDEO: Sam Harris Visits Backstage LIVE- Watch Now!

STREAMING UPDATES

Get Email Alerts

Be first to get the top news & best streams.

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central Musicals
Ticket Central Plays

INDUSTRY INSIDER

Podcast Exclusive: The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales Chats With Robert Hartwell Photo

Podcast Exclusive: The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales Chats With Robert Hartwell

Off The Lane Announces The Ann Reinking Scholarship Photo

Off The Lane Announces The Ann Reinking Scholarship

LATEST NEWS

VIDEO: Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Constantine Maroulis and More Sing 'Seasons of Love' With Photo

VIDEO: Performers Sing 'Seasons of Love' With Pandemic-Inspired Lyrics

A talented group of theater performers have come together virtually to perform 'Seasons of Love' with pandemic inspired lyrics, including 'Five hundred twenty five thousand six hundred TikToks.'

CENTRAL PARK Shares First Look & Season Two Premiere Date, Season Three Renewal Photo

CENTRAL PARK Has Been Renewed for a Third Season
Actors' Equity Association Celebrates the Passage of the American Rescue Plan Act Photo

Actors’ Equity Celebrates the Passage of the American Rescue Plan Act
Kenneth Branagh Will Direct Upcoming Bee Gees Biopic Photo

Kenneth Branagh Will Direct Upcoming Bee Gees Biopic
George C. Wolfe Will Adapt SONG OF SOLOMON as Limited Series Photo

George C. Wolfe Will Adapt SONG OF SOLOMON as Limited Series
ROCK OF AGES to Stream All-Star Reunion Concert Photo

ROCK OF AGES to Stream All-Star Reunion Concert
Lillias White to be Honored at Amas Musical Theatre Virtual Benefit Photo

Lillias White to be Honored at Amas Musical Theatre Virtual Benefit
August Wilson's THE PIANO LESSON Will Receive a Netflix Adaptation Photo

August Wilson's THE PIANO LESSON Will Receive a Netflix Adaptation
Resounding Announces Residency at Radial Park, Presenting TREASURE ISLAND, THE TEMPEST, BE Photo

Resounding Announces Residency at Radial Park, Presenting 5 Audio Plays
West End Production of FROZEN Announces New Opening Date for August 2021 Photo

West End FROZEN Announces New Opening Date for August, 2021
Shubert Organization Launches The Artistic Circle Initiative Supporting BIPOC Theatre Prod Photo

Shubert Launches Initiative Supporting BIPOC Theatre Producers
The State of Broadway: March 2021 Photo

The State of Broadway: March 2021
VIDEO: Listen to Sara Bareilles Deliver the 'Turn Off Your Phone' Message in Japanese for Photo

VIDEO: Sara Bareilles Gives 'Silence Your Phone' Message in Japanese
VIDEO: Emily Skinner Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Thursday at 2pm! Photo

VIDEO: Emily Skinner Visits Backstage LIVE- Thursday at 2pm!
Meet the Speakers of Disney on Broadway's WOMEN'S DAY ON BROADWAY 2021 with Stage Mag! Photo

Meet the Speakers of WOMEN'S DAY ON BROADWAY 2021 with Stage Mag!
Caitlin Kinnunen Joins Untitled CW Pilot Photo

Caitlin Kinnunen Joins Untitled CW Pilot
Take Our March BWW Survey To Enter To Win A $100 Amazon Gift Card Photo

Take Our BWW Survey To Enter To Win A $100 Amazon Gift Card
Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, March 10- with Sam Harris, Laura Benanti, and More! Photo

Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, March 10, 2021
VIDEO: Laura Benanti Celebrates Women's History Month on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm! Photo

VIDEO: Watch Laura Benanti on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!
LES MISERABLES - THE STAGED CONCERT Returns to the West End on 20 May Photo

LES MISERABLES - THE STAGED CONCERT Returns to the West End on 20 May
New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of March 8 - New Music From Andy Karl and Orfeh, Jo Photo

New Releases: New Music From Andy Karl & Orfeh, Joshua Henry, & More!
Wake Up With BWW 3/10: BLINDNESS to Open Off-Broadway Next Month, and More! Photo

Wake Up 3/10: BLINDNESS to Open Off-Broadway Next Month, and More!
VIDEO: On This Day, March 10- Laura Benanti Debuts as Maria in THE SOUND OF MUSIC Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, March 10- Laura Benanti Stars in THE SOUND OF MUSIC
Brandon Victor Dixon to Appear in Conversation with Black Broadway Men Photo

Brandon Victor Dixon to Appear in Conversation with Black Broadway Men
Unga, Bonobo Ape Featured in COME FROM AWAY, Passes Away at the Columbus Zoo Photo

Unga, Bonobo Ape Featured in COME FROM AWAY, Passes Away
Idina Menzel, Vasthy Mompoint, Rema Webb and More to Take Part in A BroaderDays Two-Day Di Photo

Idina Menzel and More to Take Part in A BroaderDays Digital Festival
George Takei's ALLEGIANCE Will be Available to Stream Beginning in March Photo

ALLEGIANCE Will be Available to Stream Beginning in March
Billy Porter, Cynthia Erivo Will Appear on 'A GRAMMY Salute To The Sounds Of Change' Photo

Billy Porter, Cynthia Erivo to Appear on GRAMMY Salute March 17th
Photos/Video: Get A First Look At WAITRESS In Japan - Staged Remotely By The Original Crea Photo

Photos/Video: Get A First Look At WAITRESS In Japan
The Public Theater's ROMEO Y JULIETA Starring Lupita Nyong'o, Juan Castano and More Announ Photo

The Public Theater's ROMEO Y JULIETA Announces Premiere Date
HORTON FOOTE: THE ROAD TO HOME Will Screen March 28 at Oxford Film Festival Photo

HORTON FOOTE: THE ROAD TO HOME Will Screen March 28
Park Avenue Armory Announces Spring Re-Opening Featuring New Commissions by David Byrne an Photo

Park Avenue Armory Announces ‘Social Distance Hall’ Season
Dr. Fauci Says He Wants to See HAMILTON Again Post-Pandemic Photo

Dr. Fauci Says He Wants to See HAMILTON Again Post-Pandemic
Broadway Treasure Stephen Sondheim Reveals He's Fully Vaccinated Photo

Stephen Sondheim Reveals He's Fully Vaccinated
COMING UP: New Podcast AGAIN FROM THE TOP to Feature Rob McClure, Angie Schworer, Max Clay Photo

LISTEN: New Podcast AGAIN FROM THE TOP to Feature MCclure & More
Annette Bening, Bebe Neuwirth, David Hyde Pierce, Kelli O'Hara & More Join STARS IN THE HO Photo

Annette Bening, Bebe Neuwirth & More Join STARS IN THE HOUSE
Stephen Sondheim, John Weidman, Steven Pasquale, Ethan Slater, Judy Kuhn & More to Take Pa Photo

Sondheim, Weidman & More to Take Part in CSC's TELL THE STORY
Alex Brightman, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Lindsay Mendez and More Featured on 35MM: A MUSICAL Photo

Alex Brightman & More Featured on 35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION
Jonathan Groff Joins Netflix Family Series LOST OLLIE Photo

Jonathan Groff Joins Netflix Family Series LOST OLLIE
VIDEO: Alanis Morissette and Elizabeth Stanley Duet on 'You Learn' From JAGGED LITTLE PILL Photo

VIDEO: Alanis Morissette and Elizabeth Stanley Duet on 'You Learn'
The Green Room 42 Reopens in April With Lillias White, The Skivvies, Erika Henningsen, and Photo

The Green Room 42 Reopens in April With Lillias White, The Skivvies, & More!
Donmar Warehouse's BLINDNESS Will Begin Performances Off-Broadway in April Photo

BLINDNESS Will Begin Performances Off-Broadway in April
VIDEO: Matt Mucha and Taylor Okey Chow Down Like Newsies on SECOND ACT SNACKS Photo

VIDEO: Mucha and Okey Chow Down Like Newsies on SECOND ACT SNACKS
FRANK & ELLA Closes out The Cabaret Project of St. Louis' Virtual Season of Tributes Photo

FRANK & ELLA Closes out The Cabaret Project of St. Louis' Virtual Season of Tributes
VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Begs President Biden for a Vaccine in Latest Musical Parody! Photo

VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Begs President Biden for a Vaccine in Latest Musical Parody!
Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, March 9- with Anika Larsen, Ruthie Ann Miles, and More! Photo

Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, March 9, 2021
VIDEO: Courtney B. Vance Gushes Over Aretha Franklin on THE TONIGHT SHOW Photo

VIDEO: Courtney B. Vance Gushes Over Aretha Franklin on GENIUS
VIDEO: Watch Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen's NEXT YEAR, SOME YEAR, Episode 25- Live at 12 Photo

VIDEO: Watch NEXT YEAR, SOME YEAR- Live at 12pm!
VIDEO: Anika Larsen and Nicole Lewis Celebrate Women's History Month on Stars in the House Photo

VIDEO: Watch Anika Larsen & Nicole Lewis on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!
Wake Up With BWW 3/9: THE QUEEN'S GAMBIT to Be Developed into a Broadway Musical, and More Photo

Wake Up 3/9: THE QUEEN'S GAMBIT to Be Developed into a Musical, & More!

FEATURED ON BROADWAYWORLD TV

VIDEO: Sam Harris Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now! Video
Backstage w/ Richie Ridge
VIDEO: Sam Harris Visits Backstage LIVE- Watch Now!
VIDEO: Watch Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen's NEXT YEAR, SOME YEAR, Episode 25- Live at 12 Video
Broken Records
VIDEO: Watch NEXT YEAR, SOME YEAR- Live at 12pm!
VIDEO: THE CHAOS TWINS are Joined by Tory Bullock- Watch Now! Video
Chaos Twins
VIDEO: THE CHAOS TWINS are Joined by Tory Bullock- Watch Now!

NEW YORK CITY

BWW Feature: Spotlight On Melissa Errico - A Video Library Photo

BWW Feature: Spotlight On Melissa Errico - A Video Library

Broadway World takes a look at some of the best performances from the clubs and concert halls that have been blessed by a visit from Melissa Errico
BWW Previews: Jane Monheit Joins Talented Gents on March 15 PAJAMA CAST PARTY Photo

BWW Previews: Jane Monheit Joins Talented Gents on March 15 PAJAMA CAST PARTY

BWW NEWS: The Green Room 42 Re-opens April 2 With Lillias White Show Photo

BWW NEWS: The Green Room 42 Re-opens April 2 With Lillias White Show

BWW Music Review: Andy Karl, Orfeh & Andrew Logan Prove Good Things Come In Threes Photo

BWW Music Review: Andy Karl, Orfeh & Andrew Logan Prove Good Things Come In Threes

BWW Feature: Remembering The 35th Bistro Awards One Year After The Shutdown Photo

BWW Feature: Remembering The 35th Bistro Awards One Year After The Shutdown

BWW Review: Ann Kittredge VIRTUAL SHORTS Is Wonderful Binge-Worthy Virtual Programming Photo

BWW Review: Ann Kittredge VIRTUAL SHORTS Is Wonderful Binge-Worthy Virtual Programming

UK / WEST END

Brittney Johnson and Dana Steingold Now Offering Masterclasses on BroadwayWorld Stage Door Photo

Brittney Johnson and Dana Steingold Now Offering Masterclasses on BroadwayWorld Stage Door

We're excited to announce that Wicked's Brittney Johnson and Beetlejuice's Dana Steingold are the next artists taking part in our Masterclass series!
BWW Feature: THE BIRTHDAY MONTH / LLOYD WEBBER 1 - Five productions that we won't forget Photo

The Birthday Month/Lloyd Webber 1

What's Streaming This Week on BroadwayWorld Events - March 8-12 Photo

What's Streaming This Week on BroadwayWorld Events - March 8-12

BWW Review: THIRST TRAP, Fuel Theatre Photo

BWW Review: THIRST TRAP, Fuel Theatre

Guest Blog: Guildhall Drama Student Hope Kenna on Going Solo During Lockdown Photo

Guest Blog: Hope Kenna on Going Solo During Lockdown

VIDEO: Watch the Music Video For 'I Know I Have a Heart' From Andrew Lloyd Webber's CINDER Photo

VIDEO: ALW's CINDERELLA 'I Know I Have a Heart' Music Video

AROUND THE BROADWAY WORLD

Brittney Johnson and Dana Steingold Now Offering Masterclasses on BroadwayWorld Stage PhotoWorldwide

Brittney Johnson and Dana Steingold Now Offering Masterclasses on BroadwayWorld Stage Door

We're excited to announce that Wicked's Brittney Johnson and Beetlejuice's Dana Steingold are the next artists taking part in our Masterclass series!
Chester Theatre Company Announces 2021 Season Photo

Chester Theatre Company Announces 2021 Season
Drury Lane Theatre Announces its Reopening Plans for the 2021/2022 Season Photo

Drury Lane Theatre Announces its Reopening Plans for the 2021/2022 Season
Photos/Video: Get A First Look At WAITRESS In Japan - Staged Remotely By The Original Crea PhotoJapan

Photos/Video: Get A First Look At WAITRESS In Japan

While some members of the WAITRESS creative team went to Japan and quarantined before rehearsals began. Other designers and technicians had to work remotely from thousands of miles away.

André De Shields to Star in The St. Louis Shakespeare Festival's KING LEAR as Part of its Photo

André De Shields to Star in St. Louis Shakespeare Festival's KING LEAR
Get The Theatre Shop's Top Sellers Before They're Sold Out! Photo

Get The Theatre Shop's Top Sellers Before They're Sold Out!