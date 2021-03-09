STREAMING UPDATES
TICKET CENTRAL
- FREE SHOW PROGRAMS
Try Stage Mag...
- NEW! BWW+
Special Offer
INDUSTRY INSIDER
LATEST NEWS
VIDEO: Performers Sing 'Seasons of Love' With Pandemic-Inspired Lyrics
A talented group of theater performers have come together virtually to perform 'Seasons of Love' with pandemic inspired lyrics, including 'Five hundred twenty five thousand six hundred TikToks.'
CENTRAL PARK Has Been Renewed for a Third Season
Actors’ Equity Celebrates the Passage of the American Rescue Plan Act
Kenneth Branagh Will Direct Upcoming Bee Gees Biopic
George C. Wolfe Will Adapt SONG OF SOLOMON as Limited Series
ROCK OF AGES to Stream All-Star Reunion Concert
Lillias White to be Honored at Amas Musical Theatre Virtual Benefit
August Wilson's THE PIANO LESSON Will Receive a Netflix Adaptation
Resounding Announces Residency at Radial Park, Presenting 5 Audio Plays
West End FROZEN Announces New Opening Date for August, 2021
Shubert Launches Initiative Supporting BIPOC Theatre Producers
The State of Broadway: March 2021
VIDEO: Sara Bareilles Gives 'Silence Your Phone' Message in Japanese
VIDEO: Emily Skinner Visits Backstage LIVE- Thursday at 2pm!
Meet the Speakers of WOMEN'S DAY ON BROADWAY 2021 with Stage Mag!
Caitlin Kinnunen Joins Untitled CW Pilot
Take Our BWW Survey To Enter To Win A $100 Amazon Gift Card
Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, March 10, 2021
VIDEO: Watch Laura Benanti on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!
LES MISERABLES - THE STAGED CONCERT Returns to the West End on 20 May
New Releases: New Music From Andy Karl & Orfeh, Joshua Henry, & More!
Wake Up 3/10: BLINDNESS to Open Off-Broadway Next Month, and More!
VIDEO: On This Day, March 10- Laura Benanti Stars in THE SOUND OF MUSIC
Brandon Victor Dixon to Appear in Conversation with Black Broadway Men
Unga, Bonobo Ape Featured in COME FROM AWAY, Passes Away
Idina Menzel and More to Take Part in A BroaderDays Digital Festival
ALLEGIANCE Will be Available to Stream Beginning in March
Billy Porter, Cynthia Erivo to Appear on GRAMMY Salute March 17th
Photos/Video: Get A First Look At WAITRESS In Japan
The Public Theater's ROMEO Y JULIETA Announces Premiere Date
HORTON FOOTE: THE ROAD TO HOME Will Screen March 28
Park Avenue Armory Announces ‘Social Distance Hall’ Season
Dr. Fauci Says He Wants to See HAMILTON Again Post-Pandemic
Stephen Sondheim Reveals He's Fully Vaccinated
LISTEN: New Podcast AGAIN FROM THE TOP to Feature MCclure & More
Annette Bening, Bebe Neuwirth & More Join STARS IN THE HOUSE
Sondheim, Weidman & More to Take Part in CSC's TELL THE STORY
Alex Brightman & More Featured on 35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION
Jonathan Groff Joins Netflix Family Series LOST OLLIE
VIDEO: Alanis Morissette and Elizabeth Stanley Duet on 'You Learn'
The Green Room 42 Reopens in April With Lillias White, The Skivvies, & More!
BLINDNESS Will Begin Performances Off-Broadway in April
VIDEO: Mucha and Okey Chow Down Like Newsies on SECOND ACT SNACKS
FRANK & ELLA Closes out The Cabaret Project of St. Louis' Virtual Season of Tributes
VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Begs President Biden for a Vaccine in Latest Musical Parody!
Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, March 9, 2021
VIDEO: Courtney B. Vance Gushes Over Aretha Franklin on GENIUS
VIDEO: Watch NEXT YEAR, SOME YEAR- Live at 12pm!
VIDEO: Watch Anika Larsen & Nicole Lewis on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!
Wake Up 3/9: THE QUEEN'S GAMBIT to Be Developed into a Musical, & More!
FEATURED ON BROADWAYWORLD TV
NEW YORK CITY
BWW Feature: Spotlight On Melissa Errico - A Video Library
Broadway World takes a look at some of the best performances from the clubs and concert halls that have been blessed by a visit from Melissa Errico
UK / WEST END
Brittney Johnson and Dana Steingold Now Offering Masterclasses on BroadwayWorld Stage Door
We're excited to announce that Wicked's Brittney Johnson and Beetlejuice's Dana Steingold are the next artists taking part in our Masterclass series!
AROUND THE BROADWAY WORLD
Brittney Johnson and Dana Steingold Now Offering Masterclasses on BroadwayWorld Stage Door
We're excited to announce that Wicked's Brittney Johnson and Beetlejuice's Dana Steingold are the next artists taking part in our Masterclass series!
Chester Theatre Company Announces 2021 Season
Drury Lane Theatre Announces its Reopening Plans for the 2021/2022 Season
Photos/Video: Get A First Look At WAITRESS In Japan
While some members of the WAITRESS creative team went to Japan and quarantined before rehearsals began. Other designers and technicians had to work remotely from thousands of miles away.