2 Broadway Shows Close Today

Today, July 21, 2024, Broadway says goodbye to two productions. Home takes its final bow at the Todd Haimes Theatre following 19 previews and 48 regular performances; and The Who's Tommy will conclude its run at the Nederlander Theatre following 20 previews and 132 regular performances.

The venues will soon be home to Yellow Face and Redwood respectively.

Home was the first new show of the 2024/25 season. This first revival of by Samm-Art Williams' play was directed by Kenny Leon and opened on June 5, 2024.

The cast features Tory Kittles as “Cephus Miles,” Brittany Inge as “Woman One / Pattie Mae Wells,” and Stori Ayers as “Woman Two”—all in their Roundabout Theatre Company debuts.

“Cephus Miles had a girl that he loved...” Home, the landmark new Broadway event, is a powerfully uplifting coming-of-age story. Reeling from the loss of both his North Carolina farm and his childhood sweetheart, Cephus heads to the big city to find something new to give his life meaning. Featuring transformative performances by Tory Kittles (“The Equalizer”), Brittany Inge, and Stori Ayers, playing over 40 unforgettable characters in 90 thrilling minutes, Home gives a lyrical voice to the unbreakable spirit of all Americans who have been searching for a place to belong.

Three decades after the epic pop-culture musical theatre sensation first bowed on Broadway, original Tony Award-winning creators Pete Townshend and Des McAnuff reunited to bring the story of Tommy Walker to today’s audiences. The Tony-nominated revival opened on March 28, 2024.

The cast of The Who’s TOMMY features Ali Louis Bourzgui as Tommy, Alison Luff as Mrs. Walker, Adam Jacobs as Captain Walker, John Ambrosino as Uncle Ernie, Bobby Conte as Cousin Kevin, and Christina Sajous as The Acid Queen. Completing the cast are Haley Gustafson, Jeremiah Alsop, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Mike Cannon, Tyler James Eisenreich, Sheldon Henry, Afra Hines, Aliah James, David Paul Kidder, Tassy Kirbas, Lily Kren, Quinten Kusheba, Reese Levine, Brett Michael Lockley, Nathan Lucrezio, Alexandra Matteo, Mark Mitrano, Reagan Pender, Cecilia Ann Popp, Daniel Quadrino, Olive Ross-Kline, Jenna Nicole Schoen, Dee Tomasetta, and Andrew Tufano.

Myth and spectacle combine in The Who’s exhilarating 1969 rock opera, TOMMY—including the unforgettable anthems “I’m Free,” “See Me, Feel Me,” “Sensation” and “Pinball Wizard.” After witnessing his father shoot his rival, the young Tommy Walker is lost in the universe, endlessly and obsessively staring into the mirror. An innate knack for pinball catapults him from reticent adolescent to celebrity savior.

The National Tour launches at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Providence, RI in the Fall of 2025.